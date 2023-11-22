Consuming a greater amount of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) may be linked to an elevated risk of developing cancers in the upper aerodigestive tract, including the mouth, throat, and esophagus, according to a recent study led by researchers from the University of Bristol and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) ( 1 ✔ ✔Trusted Source Obesity may not be the only factor to link ultra-processed foods to higher risk of mouth, throat and oesophagus cancers Go to source ).

Researches on Ultra-Processed Food and Cancer

The analysis revealed that a 10% increase in UPF consumption corresponds to a 23% higher risk of head and neck cancer and a 24% higher risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma within the EPIC cohort. However, the study found that the rise in body fat accounted for only a small proportion of the observed association between UPF consumption and the risk of these specific cancers.

Processed Food and Obesity Lead author Fernanda Morales-Berstein, a Wellcome Trust Ph.D. student at the University of Bristol, noted that while UPFs are often linked to excess weight and increased body fat, these factors alone did not substantially explain the connection to upper aerodigestive tract cancers.

The authors suggest that alternative mechanisms, such as additives like emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners, along with contaminants from food packaging and the manufacturing process, may contribute to the observed link between



Despite the study's findings, the authors caution that certain biases may affect the associations, as evidenced by the unexpected link between higher UPF consumption and an increased risk of accidental deaths. Professor George Davey Smith, co-author of the paper, emphasized the need for further research to determine whether UPFs directly cause adverse health outcomes or if underlying factors like general health-related behaviors and socioeconomic position play a role.



The study, which examined data on the diets and lifestyles of 450,111 adults over approximately 14 years, suggests that obesity resulting from UPF consumption might not be the sole contributing factor. The findings, published in the European Journal of Nutrition on November 22, indicate that the association between UPF intake and head and neck cancer as well as oesophageal adenocarcinoma is not predominantly explained by an increase in body fat.Previous research has already established a connection between UPFs and cancer, including a comprehensive study within the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort, which investigated the relationship between UPFs and 34 different cancers. In this current study, researchers from the Bristol Medical School and IARC aimed to delve deeper into the associations between UPFs and negative health outcomes, considering the generally unhealthy nutritional profile of many UPFs.