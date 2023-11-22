About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Processed Diets: From Obesity to Cancer Link
Advertisement

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM
Highlights:
  • Elevated risks of head and neck cancer and oesophageal adenocarcinoma tied to increased ultra-processed food consumption
  • Obesity alone does not explain the link, suggesting other mechanisms at play
  • Potential culprits include emulsifiers, artificial sweeteners, and contaminants from food packaging

Consuming a greater amount of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) may be linked to an elevated risk of developing cancers in the upper aerodigestive tract, including the mouth, throat, and esophagus, according to a recent study led by researchers from the University of Bristol and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) (1 Trusted Source
Obesity may not be the only factor to link ultra-processed foods to higher risk of mouth, throat and oesophagus cancers

Go to source).

15 Surprising Facts About Processed Foods
15 Surprising Facts About Processed Foods
Did you know that eating processed foods makes it more difficult to burn calories? Here are some scary facts about processed foods
Advertisement


The study, which examined data on the diets and lifestyles of 450,111 adults over approximately 14 years, suggests that obesity resulting from UPF consumption might not be the sole contributing factor. The findings, published in the European Journal of Nutrition on November 22, indicate that the association between UPF intake and head and neck cancer as well as oesophageal adenocarcinoma is not predominantly explained by an increase in body fat.

Researches on Ultra-Processed Food and Cancer

Previous research has already established a connection between UPFs and cancer, including a comprehensive study within the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) cohort, which investigated the relationship between UPFs and 34 different cancers. In this current study, researchers from the Bristol Medical School and IARC aimed to delve deeper into the associations between UPFs and negative health outcomes, considering the generally unhealthy nutritional profile of many UPFs.

The analysis revealed that a 10% increase in UPF consumption corresponds to a 23% higher risk of head and neck cancer and a 24% higher risk of oesophageal adenocarcinoma within the EPIC cohort. However, the study found that the rise in body fat accounted for only a small proportion of the observed association between UPF consumption and the risk of these specific cancers.

Processed Food and Obesity

Lead author Fernanda Morales-Berstein, a Wellcome Trust Ph.D. student at the University of Bristol, noted that while UPFs are often linked to excess weight and increased body fat, these factors alone did not substantially explain the connection to upper aerodigestive tract cancers.
Can Ultra-Processed Food Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
Can Ultra-Processed Food Cause Inflammatory Bowel Disease?
Ultra-processed food is linked to higher risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) However further studies needed identify contributory factors in processed
Advertisement

The authors suggest that alternative mechanisms, such as additives like emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners, along with contaminants from food packaging and the manufacturing process, may contribute to the observed link between UPF consumption and upper aerodigestive tract cancer.

Despite the study's findings, the authors caution that certain biases may affect the associations, as evidenced by the unexpected link between higher UPF consumption and an increased risk of accidental deaths. Professor George Davey Smith, co-author of the paper, emphasized the need for further research to determine whether UPFs directly cause adverse health outcomes or if underlying factors like general health-related behaviors and socioeconomic position play a role.

Reference :
  1. Obesity may not be the only factor to link ultra-processed foods to higher risk of mouth, throat and oesophagus cancers - (https:www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1008607)

Source: Medindia
Ultra-processed Food plus Environmental Toxins: A Heavy Burden of Obesity
Ultra-processed Food plus Environmental Toxins: A Heavy Burden of Obesity
Do ultra-processed food (UPF) and environmental chemicals from fertilizers, insecticides, plastics and air pollutants raise the global burden of obesity?

Advertisement

Does Ultra-Processed Food Increase Your Risk for Obesity?
Does Ultra-Processed Food Increase Your Risk for Obesity?
Higher levels of ultra-processed food in childhood associated with increased risk of child overweight or obesity and changes in metabolome.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Health Watch

Diving into Precision: How AI Explores Personalized Cancer Treatment

Diving into Precision: How AI Explores Personalized Cancer Treatment

Exploring AI's role in personalized cancer treatment decisions, Charité researchers find promise amidst challenges in a study.
Cannabidiol (CBD): A Safer Path for Dental Pain Relief

Cannabidiol (CBD): A Safer Path for Dental Pain Relief

Rutgers study reveals CBD's potential to safely replace opioids for dental pain relief, marking a groundbreaking shift in pain management.
Antibiotic Resistance Kills 5 Million People Every Year

Antibiotic Resistance Kills 5 Million People Every Year

Explore the rising crisis of antimicrobial resistance. From antibiotic abuse to its role in pandemics, uncover the global impact and solutions.
Novel Blood Test With 90% Accuracy Enables Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

Novel Blood Test With 90% Accuracy Enables Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease

Unlocking the potential for early Alzheimer's detection, a groundbreaking blood test identifies 18 proteins associated with the disease.
Renaming 'Fatty Liver or NAFLD to 'MAFLD'

Renaming 'Fatty Liver or NAFLD to 'MAFLD'

Global liver societies have renamed Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) to Metabolic Dysfunction–Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD).
View All
