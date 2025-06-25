Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, June 25). Can AI-Powered Meal Plans Help Cancer Patients Eat Better? . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 25, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-ai-powered-meal-plans-help-cancer-patients-eat-better-220229-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Can AI-Powered Meal Plans Help Cancer Patients Eat Better?". Medindia. Jun 25, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-ai-powered-meal-plans-help-cancer-patients-eat-better-220229-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Can AI-Powered Meal Plans Help Cancer Patients Eat Better?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-ai-powered-meal-plans-help-cancer-patients-eat-better-220229-1.htm. (accessed Jun 25, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Can AI-Powered Meal Plans Help Cancer Patients Eat Better?. Medindia, viewed Jun 25, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-ai-powered-meal-plans-help-cancer-patients-eat-better-220229-1.htm.