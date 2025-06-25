About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can AI-Powered Meal Plans Help Cancer Patients Eat Better?

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 25 2025 3:02 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini may soon help bridge nutrition gaps in cancer care by offering culturally sensitive, budget-friendly, personalized meal plans.

Highlights:
  • AI models generated meal plans tailored to budget, culture, and location
  • Gemini outperformed in specificity, adding pricing, visuals, and local options
  • LLMs matched dietitians in macronutrient accuracy, though lacked clinical depth
Eating right can make a big difference in how cancer patients feel and heal. But for many, getting expert nutrition advice is difficult or expensive. A new study published in the journal Nutrients by researchers from Thomas Jefferson University suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Gemini could help fill this gap by offering affordable, customized meal plans based on individual patient needs (1 Trusted Source
Bridging Gaps in Cancer Care: Utilizing Large Language Models for Accessible Dietary Recommendations

Go to source).
The study found that large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Gemini were able to generate grocery lists and meal plans tailored to various needs including budget, culture, and location. While professional dietitians offered better calorie accuracy, the AI models outperformed in matching macronutrient targets. Gemini, in particular, provided more comprehensive responses that even included prices and ethnic meal options. Overall, the meal plans from AI tools were found to be “not significantly different” from those created by certified oncology dietitians.


The Problem: Nutrition Gaps in Cancer Care

Personalized Advice Is Rare


Nutrition plays a vital role in cancer care, influencing treatment outcomes, energy levels, and even survival. However, most cancer patients never get the chance to speak to a trained dietitian. Personalized nutritional counseling is often not covered by insurance, especially in outpatient care. Even when available, access is limited by long wait times, geographic barriers, and high costs.

Not Just a Luxury


Eating well is not just a matter of comfort for cancer patients. Weight gain during treatment, often caused by steroids or hormonal therapy, has been linked to poorer outcomes. Meanwhile, financial hardship, poor access, and cultural gaps in care make it harder for many patients to follow a healthy diet. The result is a huge, unaddressed need for better, more inclusive nutritional support.


Testing AI for Tailored Diets

How the Study Was Designed


Researchers created 31 prompt templates to test how well ChatGPT and Gemini could generate dietary recommendations for breast cancer patients. They introduced variations in age, budget, comorbidities, cultural food preferences, and even nearby grocery store availability. Dietitians were also asked to respond to a sample of prompts to compare outcomes.

What the AI Got Right


Both AI models produced full meal plans and grocery lists. Gemini stood out for its added visuals, cultural specificity, and cost estimates. It was also better at using sensitive language for budget-conscious users. ChatGPT focused more on meal preparation tips. Both models adapted well to different budget levels, providing flexibility many patients would find helpful.

Interestingly, while AI fell short in adjusting for things like cancer stage or comorbid conditions, it hit the mark on nutrient balance. Researchers noted that LLMs had access to massive databases that allowed them to match official macronutrient ranges with surprising accuracy. In some areas, their responses rivaled or even exceeded those of professional dietitians.


A Tool to Support, Not Replace, Human Care

AI Still Needs Oversight


While the results are promising, experts caution that AI is not ready to replace human professionals. The tools are less accurate in managing specific medical conditions and may overlook crucial dietary guidelines related to treatment plans. However, they can serve as a starting point, especially for underserved populations who lack access to care.

Bridging the Equity Gap


The study highlights the potential of AI to close longstanding equity gaps in cancer care. Culturally appropriate and cost-sensitive meal plans can help people from diverse backgrounds stick to healthy diets. For patients in remote regions or on tight budgets, being able to generate a grocery list that fits their local store and wallet could be life-changing.

While technology is not directly providing a cure for cancer, it can be a valuable ally in the journey to recovery. This study opens up new possibilities for how AI can support nutrition in cancer care, especially for those who face barriers to seeing a dietitian. The goal is not to replace expert care but to expand its reach, making sure no patient is left behind because of cost, culture, or geography.

If you're a cancer patient or caregiver, know that help with nutrition doesn't have to be out of reach. Let’s turn technology to nourish every patient with dignity and hope.

Reference:
  1. Bridging Gaps in Cancer Care: Utilizing Large Language Models for Accessible Dietary Recommendations - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/7/1176)

Source-Medindia
