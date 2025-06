Can AI-Powered Meal Plans Help Cancer Patients Eat Better?

AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini may soon help bridge nutrition gaps in cancer care by offering culturally sensitive, budget-friendly, personalized meal plans.

AI models generated meal plans tailored to budget, culture, and location

Gemini outperformed in specificity, adding pricing, visuals, and local options

LLMs matched dietitians in macronutrient accuracy, though lacked clinical depth

Bridging Gaps in Cancer Care: Utilizing Large Language Models for Accessible Dietary Recommendations



Personalized cancer nutrition may now begin with a chatbot?

Eating right can make a big difference in how cancer patients feel and heal. But for many, getting expert nutrition advice is difficult or expensive. A new study published in the journal Nutrients by researchers from Thomas Jefferson University suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) tools like).The study found that large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Gemini were able to generatetailored to various needs including. While professional dietitians offered better calorie accuracy, the AI models outperformed in matching. Gemini, in particular, provided more comprehensive responses that even included prices and ethnic meal options. Overall, the meal plans from AI tools were found to be “not significantly different” from those created by certified oncology dietitians Nutrition plays a vital role in cancer care, influencing treatment outcomes, energy levels, and even survival. However, most cancer patients never get the chance to speak to a trained dietitian. Personalized nutritional counseling is often not covered by insurance , especially in outpatient care. Even when available, access is limited by long wait times, geographic barriers, and high costs.Eating well is not just a matter of comfort for cancer patients. Weight gain during treatment, often caused by steroids or hormonal therapy, has been linked to poorer outcomes. Meanwhile,Researchers created 31 prompt templates to test how well ChatGPT and Gemini could generate dietary recommendations for breast cancer patients. They introduced variations in age, budget, comorbidities, cultural food preferences, and even nearby grocery store availability. Dietitians were also asked to respond to a sample of prompts to compare outcomes.Both AI models produced full meal plans and grocery lists. Gemini stood out for its added visuals, cultural specificity, and cost estimates. It was also better at using sensitive language for budget-conscious users. ChatGPT focused more on meal preparation tips. Both models adapted well to different budget levels, providing flexibility many patients would find helpful.Interestingly, while. Researchers noted that LLMs had access to massive databases that allowed them to match official macronutrient ranges with surprising accuracy. In some areas, their responses rivaled or even exceeded those of professional dietitians.While the results are promising, experts caution that. The tools are less accurate in managing specific medical conditions and may overlook crucial dietary guidelines related to treatment plans. However, they can serve as a starting point, especially for underserved populations who lack access to care.The study highlights the potential of AI to close longstanding equity gaps in cancer care. Culturally appropriate and cost-sensitive meal plans can help people from diverse backgrounds stick to healthy diets. For patients in remote regions or on tight budgets, being able to generate a grocery list that fits their local store and wallet could be life-changing.While technology is not directly providing a cure for cancer, it can be a valuable ally in the journey to recovery.. The goal is not to replace expert care but to expand its reach, making sure no patient is left behind because of cost, culture, or geography.Source-Medindia