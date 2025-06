Meet the World's New Blood Group,

A rare genetic blood type, “Gwada Negative,” was discovered in a young girl in France, rewriting what we know about human blood.

Highlights: A young girl’s unmatched blood led to the discovery of a completely new blood group

Named “Gwada Negative” in honor of her Guadeloupean roots

Discovery reveals the urgent need for ethnically diverse blood donation systems

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The 35th Regional ISBT Congress in Milan, Italy was a huge success - with delegates, speakers, and exhibitors joining us from around the globe. Take a sneak peek into the closing ceremony below



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Only a handful of people on Earth may have the newly discovered "Gwada Negative" blood type. #rareblood #medindia’

Only a handful of people on Earth may have the newly discovered "Gwada Negative" blood type. #rareblood #medindia’

What Makes ‘Gwada Negative’ So Special?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

France discovers new 'Gwada negative' blood type in rare case



Go to source Trusted Source

Rare Group and The Hidden Impact

Genetic Diversity is Life-Saving:

A Wake-up Call for Global Transfusion Services:

A Global Moment of Reflection:

Advertisement

The 35th Regional ISBT Congress in Milan, Italy was a huge success - with delegates, speakers, and exhibitors joining us from around the globe. Take a sneak peek into the closing ceremony below - (https://www.isbtweb.org/events/isbt-milan-2025-final.html) France discovers new 'Gwada negative' blood type in rare case - (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/health/france-discovers-new--gwada-negative--blood-type-in-rare-cas)

In a quiet hospital ward in, a young girl fromwas waiting for a blood transfusion —something countless patients undergo every day. However, what was supposed to be a routi/ne procedure soon turned into a medical mystery. Her blood type didn’t match any known group—not A, B, AB, or even O. Not even the rarest of the rare ().The doctors and researchers were shocked. In an attempt to uncover the mystery, a group of French hematologists wanted to go deep into her genetic makeup to find out what was happening, and what they discovered was not just bizarre, but it was unheard of! They found a new human blood type, which they calledin her honor. The name came as a tribute to her, as her grandfather was from the island ofand her mother was born in London.Blood types are not merely codes and symbols. They are the keys to be decoded, deciding who can safely give or receive blood. As a result of incompatible blood transfusions , the immune system may retaliate by causing severe or even deadly damage. Thus, it is always essential to check for any cross-reactions from blood transfusions through blood matching . The case of this girl was one such mystery uncovered through a similar scenario, paving the way for the discovery of the rarest blood group ().Some rare types of blood are prevalent among certain ethnic groups. However, the systems of blood donation can fail to represent that diversity, especially in those countries where the donor outreach is less inclusive. African, Caribbean, Asian, and Indigenous individuals have trouble finding a match.Blood mismatch could be fatal to patients with illnesses such as sickle cell anemia , who require repeated transfusions. As the discovery of Gwada Negative indicates, there is still plenty to discover, and how crucial the wide range of donors can be.It is an ironic twist of fate that this amazing scientific achievement is taking place during the, where blood professionals worldwide have come together to discuss the state of the art in transfusion medicine. Our blood can help as a reminder too, and what can be better than not being seen but revealing the great stories of origin, survival, and mankind?As the world grows together, our perceptions of the human body should also grow inclusive. The finding of Gwada Negative is not only a milestone in science but also in the compassionate medical profession, an appeal to acknowledge all life, all backgrounds, and all blood.Source-Medindia