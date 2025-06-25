About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Meet the World's New Blood Group,

Meet the World's New Blood Group, "Gwada Negative!"

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 25 2025 11:27 AM

A rare genetic blood type, “Gwada Negative,” was discovered in a young girl in France, rewriting what we know about human blood.

Highlights:
  • A young girl’s unmatched blood led to the discovery of a completely new blood group
  • Named “Gwada Negative” in honor of her Guadeloupean roots
  • Discovery reveals the urgent need for ethnically diverse blood donation systems
In a quiet hospital ward in France, a young girl from Guadeloupe was waiting for a blood transfusion—something countless patients undergo every day. However, what was supposed to be a routi/ne procedure soon turned into a medical mystery. Her blood type didn’t match any known group—not A, B, AB, or even O. Not even the rarest of the rare (1 Trusted Source
Go to source).
The doctors and researchers were shocked. In an attempt to uncover the mystery, a group of French hematologists wanted to go deep into her genetic makeup to find out what was happening, and what they discovered was not just bizarre, but it was unheard of! They found a new human blood type, which they called “Gwada Negative” in her honor. The name came as a tribute to her Caribbean roots, as her grandfather was from the island of Guadeloupe and her mother was born in London.

What Makes ‘Gwada Negative’ So Special?

Blood types are not merely codes and symbols. They are the keys to be decoded, deciding who can safely give or receive blood. As a result of incompatible blood transfusions, the immune system may retaliate by causing severe or even deadly damage. Thus, it is always essential to check for any cross-reactions from blood transfusions through blood matching. The case of this girl was one such mystery uncovered through a similar scenario, paving the way for the discovery of the rarest blood group (2 Trusted Source
France discovers new 'Gwada negative' blood type in rare case

Go to source).

Rare Group and The Hidden Impact

Genetic Diversity is Life-Saving:


Some rare types of blood are prevalent among certain ethnic groups. However, the systems of blood donation can fail to represent that diversity, especially in those countries where the donor outreach is less inclusive. African, Caribbean, Asian, and Indigenous individuals have trouble finding a match.

A Wake-up Call for Global Transfusion Services:


Blood mismatch could be fatal to patients with illnesses such as sickle cell anemia, who require repeated transfusions. As the discovery of Gwada Negative indicates, there is still plenty to discover, and how crucial the wide range of donors can be.

Know Every Blood Type

A Global Moment of Reflection:


It is an ironic twist of fate that this amazing scientific achievement is taking place during the 35th Regional ISBT Congress in Milan, where blood professionals worldwide have come together to discuss the state of the art in transfusion medicine. Our blood can help as a reminder too, and what can be better than not being seen but revealing the great stories of origin, survival, and mankind?

As the world grows together, our perceptions of the human body should also grow inclusive. The finding of Gwada Negative is not only a milestone in science but also in the compassionate medical profession, an appeal to acknowledge all life, all backgrounds, and all blood.

References:
  1. The 35th Regional ISBT Congress in Milan, Italy was a huge success - with delegates, speakers, and exhibitors joining us from around the globe. Take a sneak peek into the closing ceremony below - (https://www.isbtweb.org/events/isbt-milan-2025-final.html)
  2. France discovers new 'Gwada negative' blood type in rare case - (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/health/france-discovers-new--gwada-negative--blood-type-in-rare-cas)

Source-Medindia
