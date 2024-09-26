About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can a Common Diabetes Drug Metformin Slow Aging Process?

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Sep 26 2024 11:33 AM
Highlights:
  • Metformin slowed aging in monkeys by improving cellular function
  • The drug preserved brain structure and improved cognitive abilities
  • Human trials are essential to explore metformin’s anti-aging potential
Metformin, a widely-used diabetes drug, may slow the aging process across multiple organs, including the brain, a new study conducted on cynomolgus monkeys has revealed. This discovery adds to growing evidence of the drug's potential anti-aging effects, although further research, including human trials, is needed to confirm these findings (1 Trusted Source
Metformin decelerates aging clock in male monkeys

Go to source).

Aging Takes Place at a Different Pace for Each Organ
Aging Takes Place at a Different Pace for Each Organ
The difference in chronological age and biological of the organ shows that distinct parts of the body age at a different rate.
Testing Metformin: Slowed Aging in Multiple Organs

Researchers from the Institute of Zoology and the Beijing Institute of Genomics, under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, conducted a study lasting three-and-a-half years on 36 cynomolgus monkeys. These monkeys, chosen for their close physiological resemblance to humans, were administered metformin daily to assess its effects on biological aging.

During the study, tissue samples were taken from various organs, brain imaging was conducted, and physical and cognitive tests were performed. These procedures helped the researchers understand how metformin impacts aging at a cellular level.

The study's findings were striking, showing that metformin slowed biological aging in several organs. The monkeys experienced a reduction in age-related decline, with some demonstrating a six-year regression in certain aging indicators. Specifically:
  • Kidneys: Aging slowed by 4.9 years
  • Lungs: Aging slowed by 5.1 years
  • Skin: Aging slowed by 2.6 years

Brain Aging and Cognitive Function

Perhaps the most remarkable findings were related to the brain. The research showed that metformin had a significant effect on brain aging, with all monkeys exhibiting reduced age-related decline. Some even displayed brain age indicators comparable to monkeys six years younger.

The drug also preserved brain structure and improved cognitive function, which the researchers attributed to the activation of Nrf2, a protein that plays a crucial role in protecting against oxidative stress. These findings suggest that metformin may have geroprotective effects, particularly in the brain and liver.


Mechanism of Action: How Metformin Slows Aging

Metformin works by improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, and promoting cellular repair processes—all of which are key factors in slowing the aging process. The drug's ability to activate Nrf2, especially in neural cells and liver hepatocytes, contributed to its anti-aging effects in the study.

The researchers also used machine learning models to create a framework for assessing aging in primate tissues, allowing for a more precise evaluation of metformin's systemic effects.


Human Implications: Potential for Anti-Aging Treatment

Although the results in monkeys are promising, the study's authors caution that more research is needed to determine if these findings translate to humans. Cynomolgus monkeys share many physiological traits with humans, but human trials are necessary to explore metformin's long-term safety and efficacy in slowing aging.

Dr. Ryan Doyle, DDS, an expert not involved in the study, expressed optimism about metformin’s potential, suggesting that it could help manage age-related diseases more effectively by reducing inflammation and slowing cell aging. He also pointed out that metformin users often report better oral health, which aligns with the drug's anti-inflammatory properties.

The study represents an exciting development in the field of aging research. If further research confirms metformin’s ability to slow aging in humans, it could revolutionize the approach to age-related diseases and longevity. Clinical trials are the next crucial step in determining whether metformin can safely and effectively be used to enhance lifespan and improve the quality of life for aging individuals.

Reference:
  1. Metformin decelerates aging clock in male monkeys - (https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(24)00914-0)

Source-Medindia


