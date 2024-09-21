Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, September 21). Clearing the Clutter: How Aging Impacts Memory Functions . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 21, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/clearing-the-clutter-how-aging-impacts-memory-functions-217312-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Clearing the Clutter: How Aging Impacts Memory Functions". Medindia. Sep 21, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/clearing-the-clutter-how-aging-impacts-memory-functions-217312-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Clearing the Clutter: How Aging Impacts Memory Functions". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/clearing-the-clutter-how-aging-impacts-memory-functions-217312-1.htm. (accessed Sep 21, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Clearing the Clutter: How Aging Impacts Memory Functions. Medindia, viewed Sep 21, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/clearing-the-clutter-how-aging-impacts-memory-functions-217312-1.htm.