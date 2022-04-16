Brown Fat Less Active in Obese Boys

Advertisement

The patient sample included 13 boys with a normal BMI and the same number again with obesity, in the first study of its kind in children.said Morrison, a professor in the university's Department of Pediatrics and pediatrician at the McMaster Children's Hospital.However, Morrison said that it is still unknown whether a lack of BAT activity causes obesity, or if the condition simply impairs brown fat's ability to burn energy.She said that newborn babies have large amounts of BAT, but it steadily decreases through childhood, so that by adulthood it is mostly present only in the neck region. The reason for decreasing brown fat levels in children remains unknown.Morrison said her team used MRI scans to measure BAT activity as it did not expose the boys to ionizing radiation, unlike CT or PET scans. This potential safety risk has impeded research in children until now.This study was funded by an internal grant from the Boris Family and external funding for the study was provided by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.Source: Eurekalert