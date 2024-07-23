Brain Cancer from AirPods? Experts Reveal the Real Risk!

- There is no scientific evidence linking AirPods to brain cancer or other serious health risks
- AirPods emit lower levels of radiofrequency radiation than cell phones, staying within safety guidelines
- Proper usage of AirPods, including volume control and hygiene, can mitigate potential minor health risks
Do Airpods Increase the Risk of Cancer?Regardless of this, scientists have found no clear evidence of the effect. While the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have classified electromagnetic fields, such as those emitted by cell phones and wireless devices, as 'potentially carcinogenic', no direct link to cancer has been shown (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phones
Go to source).
There is no scientific evidence linking AirPods to brain cancers, despite some worries raised. Users can continue to use their AirPods with minimal risk but it is critical to follow general wireless device safety guidelines, such as keeping them at a reasonable distance from the body and avoiding prolonged exposure," says Dr Gaurav Medikeri, Program Director - Skull base surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, Bangalore.
Airpods Emit Lower Radiofrequency Radiation Than Cell PhonesAccording to studies, the radiation levels emitted by AirPods are relatively low and do not exceed the safety criteria established by regulatory authorities like as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
No established evidence that Apple AirPods harm your health
Go to source). According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), Bluetooth earphones emit lower quantities of radiofrequency radiation than cell phones (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cellular (Cell) Phones
Go to source).
A systematic review conducted by the Department of Information Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunications, "La Sapienza" University of Rome, Italy, found no evidence linking wireless phone use to an increased risk of brain cancer or other head tumors (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Systematic review of wireless phone use and brain cancer and other head tumors
Go to source). Additionally, there is insufficient data to conclude any harmful effects of long-term use.
Can Airpods be Used for Extended Time?Dr Ganesh V, Senior Consultant-Neurosurgeon at Fortis Cunningham Road in Bangalore, discusses the risks of using AirPods regularly.
- Hearing loss: Long-term exposure to sounds that surpass 85 decibels (dB) can destroy hair cells in the inner ear, resulting in noise-induced hearing loss.
- Ear infections: Failure to clean them correctly raises the risk of ear infections and discomfort.
- Earwax buildup: This can cause hearing loss, ear discomfort, tinnitus, and other complications.
- Cognitive impairment: According to a study, listening to music for an extended amount of time reduces cognitive performance in headphone users.
What is Brain Cancer?Brain cancer, also known as primary brain tumors, develops when abnormal cells grow and reproduce in the brain. The specific causes are yet unknown, although genetic abnormalities in healthy brain cells are thought to play an important role. These mutations cause cells to multiply and divide rapidly, resulting in tumor development (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Brain Tumors and Brain Cancer
Go to source).
"Increasing age, family history of brain cancer, prolonged smoking, exposure to insecticides, herbicides, and fertilizers, working with cancer-causing substances like plastic, rubber, petroleum, and certain fabrics, and infection with the Epstein-Barr virus causing infectious mononucleosis," according to Dr Ganesh.
"Having a first-degree relative with a brain tumor raises the risk." The likelihood of having a brain tumor increases with age, with the majority of instances happening in those over 50. Dr Gaurav explains that certain rare genetic diseases, such as neurofibromatosis type 1 and Li-Fraumeni syndrome, increase the risk of developing brain tumors (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
Li-Fraumeni Syndrome: A Rare Genetic Disorder
Go to source).
For How Long Can I Use Air Pods?The World Health Organization recommended that people listen to headphones for no more than 60 minutes per day. Try to keep the level below 70 decibels (7✔ ✔Trusted Source
Deafness and hearing loss: Safe listening
Go to source).
Tips for Preventing Brain Cancer
- Avoid environmental toxins: Limit your exposure to chemicals, heavy metals, and radiation, which have been linked to a higher risk of cancer.
- Healthy Diet: Consume a balanced diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
- Exercise regularly: Moderate physical activity can lower overall cancer risk.
- Manage stress: High stress levels have been related to an increased risk of cancer; use stress-reduction practices such as meditation or yoga.
