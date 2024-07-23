About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Brain Cancer from AirPods? Experts Reveal the Real Risk!

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on Jul 23 2024 12:43 AM

Highlights:
  • There is no scientific evidence linking AirPods to brain cancer or other serious health risks
  • AirPods emit lower levels of radiofrequency radiation than cell phones, staying within safety guidelines
  • Proper usage of AirPods, including volume control and hygiene, can mitigate potential minor health risks
Airpods can be a terrific companion and support system while you are alone. But every now and then, on social media or from concerned family members, you are cautioned about the dangers of electromagnetic radiation released by them, which might cause cancer or have a negative impact on cognition. However, there is no solid proof that using these wireless headphone devices can result in brain tumors or cancer.
Concerns have also been made concerning their potential detrimental effects on children rather than adults. Some of the potential risks connected with electromagnetic radiation include cancer, neurological diseases, reproductive disorders, and memory impairments.


Olive Oil-Based Drug Offers Hope for Brain Cancer
Olive Oil-Based Drug Offers Hope for Brain Cancer
Discover how olive oil-derived drug– 2-OHOA exhibits promising results in early trials against aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma.
Advertisement

Do Airpods Increase the Risk of Cancer?

Regardless of this, scientists have found no clear evidence of the effect. While the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have classified electromagnetic fields, such as those emitted by cell phones and wireless devices, as 'potentially carcinogenic', no direct link to cancer has been shown (1 Trusted Source
Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phones

Go to source).

There is no scientific evidence linking AirPods to brain cancers, despite some worries raised. Users can continue to use their AirPods with minimal risk but it is critical to follow general wireless device safety guidelines, such as keeping them at a reasonable distance from the body and avoiding prolonged exposure," says Dr Gaurav Medikeri, Program Director - Skull base surgery, HCG Cancer Centre, KR Road, Bangalore.


Advertisement
Astrocytoma
Astrocytoma
Astrocytomas are primary brain tumors and the most common type of glial tumors. There are many varieties of astrocytomas, and it is seen in all age groups.

Airpods Emit Lower Radiofrequency Radiation Than Cell Phones

According to studies, the radiation levels emitted by AirPods are relatively low and do not exceed the safety criteria established by regulatory authorities like as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) (2 Trusted Source
No established evidence that Apple AirPods harm your health

Go to source). According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), Bluetooth earphones emit lower quantities of radiofrequency radiation than cell phones (3 Trusted Source
Cellular (Cell) Phones

Go to source).

A systematic review conducted by the Department of Information Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunications, "La Sapienza" University of Rome, Italy, found no evidence linking wireless phone use to an increased risk of brain cancer or other head tumors (4 Trusted Source
Systematic review of wireless phone use and brain cancer and other head tumors

Go to source). Additionally, there is insufficient data to conclude any harmful effects of long-term use.


Advertisement
Brain Metastasis
Brain Metastasis
Brain metastases are caused by the spread of primary tumors to the brain. Lung, breast, melanoma are the three main tumors that cause brain metastases.

Can Airpods be Used for Extended Time?

Dr Ganesh V, Senior Consultant-Neurosurgeon at Fortis Cunningham Road in Bangalore, discusses the risks of using AirPods regularly.
  • Hearing loss: Long-term exposure to sounds that surpass 85 decibels (dB) can destroy hair cells in the inner ear, resulting in noise-induced hearing loss.
  • Ear infections: Failure to clean them correctly raises the risk of ear infections and discomfort.
  • Earwax buildup: This can cause hearing loss, ear discomfort, tinnitus, and other complications.
  • Cognitive impairment: According to a study, listening to music for an extended amount of time reduces cognitive performance in headphone users.

Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment
Proton Beam Therapy for Cancer Treatment
Proton therapy is a form of radiotherapy for cancer treatment which uses a proton beam that is targeted precisely on the tumor cells, destroying them with minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy can treat various types of ...

What is Brain Cancer?

Brain cancer, also known as primary brain tumors, develops when abnormal cells grow and reproduce in the brain. The specific causes are yet unknown, although genetic abnormalities in healthy brain cells are thought to play an important role. These mutations cause cells to multiply and divide rapidly, resulting in tumor development (5 Trusted Source
Brain Tumors and Brain Cancer

Go to source).

"Increasing age, family history of brain cancer, prolonged smoking, exposure to insecticides, herbicides, and fertilizers, working with cancer-causing substances like plastic, rubber, petroleum, and certain fabrics, and infection with the Epstein-Barr virus causing infectious mononucleosis," according to Dr Ganesh.

"Having a first-degree relative with a brain tumor raises the risk." The likelihood of having a brain tumor increases with age, with the majority of instances happening in those over 50. Dr Gaurav explains that certain rare genetic diseases, such as neurofibromatosis type 1 and Li-Fraumeni syndrome, increase the risk of developing brain tumors (6 Trusted Source
Li-Fraumeni Syndrome: A Rare Genetic Disorder

Go to source).

For How Long Can I Use Air Pods?

The World Health Organization recommended that people listen to headphones for no more than 60 minutes per day. Try to keep the level below 70 decibels (7 Trusted Source
Deafness and hearing loss: Safe listening

Go to source).

Tips for Preventing Brain Cancer

  • Avoid environmental toxins: Limit your exposure to chemicals, heavy metals, and radiation, which have been linked to a higher risk of cancer.
  • Healthy Diet: Consume a balanced diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
  • Exercise regularly: Moderate physical activity can lower overall cancer risk.
  • Manage stress: High stress levels have been related to an increased risk of cancer; use stress-reduction practices such as meditation or yoga.
References:
  1. Electromagnetic fields and public health: mobile phones - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/electromagnetic-fields-and-public-health-mobile-phones)
  2. No established evidence that Apple AirPods harm your health - (https://www.reuters.com/article/fact-check/no-established-evidence-that-apple-airpods-harm-your-health-idUSL2N2OD0WO/)
  3. Cellular (Cell) Phones - (https://www.cancer.org/cancer/risk-prevention/radiation-exposure/cellular-phones.html)
  4. Systematic review of wireless phone use and brain cancer and other head tumors - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22021071/)
  5. Brain Tumors and Brain Cancer - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/brain-tumor)
  6. Li-Fraumeni Syndrome: A Rare Genetic Disorder - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36262946/)
  7. Deafness and hearing loss: Safe listening - (https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/deafness-and-hearing-loss-safe-listening)

Source-Medindia


Poll

Do you believe AirPods pose a significant health risk?

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement