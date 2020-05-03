medindia
Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 5, 2020 at 12:25 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Boxing could be the best exercise therapy for people living with Parkinson's disease
  • Physical exercise like boxing may help improve common non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease
  • Therefore, engaging in regular boxing classes can enhance the quality of life and slow down the progression of Parkinson’s disease

Boxing workouts can keep Parkinson's disease symptoms at bay. So, hurry up, fasten your boxing gloves to fight back this devastating neurodegenerative disorder.
Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

People with Parkinson's disease who participate in a special, non-contact boxing program may have better quality of life and be more likely to exercise than those who do not participate, according to a preliminary study released today that will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 72nd Annual Meeting in Toronto, Canada.

The study looked at Rock Steady Boxing, a nonprofit, non-contact fitness program designed for people with Parkinson's disease. In 90-minute group classes, participants work with a coach on a tailored boxing routine to gain strength, speed, agility, endurance, hand-eye coordination, footwork, and accuracy. There are currently hundreds of programs throughout the world.

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a movement disorder in which a chemical in the brain called dopamine is gradually reduced. This process results in slowly worsening symptoms that include tremor, stiff limbs, slowed movements, impaired posture, walking problems, poor balance and speech changes.

"Moderate exercise has long been associated with having positive impact on some people with Parkinson's, but the outcome of this specific regimen seems particularly favorable for the majority of people," said study author Danielle Larson, M.D., a neurologist at Northwestern University McGaw Medical Center in Chicago and a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

Details of the Study

The study involved 1,709 people with Parkinson's disease with an average age of 69. Of the participants, 1,499 people were either current or previous boxing program participants and 210 had never participated. There was no difference between the two groups in number of years since being diagnosed.

Of participants, 43% attended an average of three or more classes per week, 48% attended an average of two classes per week and 9% attended an average of one class per week.

Participants completed a survey that included questions about their quality of life, such as depression, fatigue, and fear of falling.

Findings of the Study

The survey found that most of the boxing program participants reported improvement in several quality of life areas, with 70% reporting a better social life, 63% reporting less fatigue, 62% feeling less afraid of falling, 60% experiencing improved mood, and 59% feeling less anxious. Also, 99% of current and 94% of previous boxing participants would recommend the program to others with Parkinson's disease.

Current participants scored better than non-participants on assessments of quality of life and willingness to exercise. Non-participants scored 32 and current participants scored 25 on a standardized zero to 100 Parkinson's disease quality-of-life scale where zero represents the best quality of life. In another standardized scale of zero to 90 with the higher number indicating greater confidence in taking part in an exercise regimen, the boxing program participants scored 54 and non-participants scored 48.

"This demonstrates that Rock Steady Boxing participants have improvement in the non-motor symptoms of the disease and, compared to non-participants, have significantly better quality of life and are more likely to feel confident engaging in continued exercise," said Larson.

Limitations of the Study

A limitation of the study was that the survey was taken only once. The study did not follow participants and non-participants to see how their scores changed over time.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Ping Pong can Benefit People with Parkinson's

Picking up a ping pong paddle may hold promise for patients with Parkinson's disease, as it helps in reducing the symptoms. Ping pong or table tennis holds promise as a possible form of physical therapy.

Non-Motor Symptoms in Parkinson's can be Improved by Exercise

Exercise has potential to improve non-motor as well as motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD), including cognitive function.

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

New Diagnostic Marker can Detect Parkinson's Disease Early

Scientists discover a biomarker present in almost all Parkinson's patients due to injury to nerve cells in the brain, which causes the characteristic symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD).

