Arthritis and Fatherhood: Are Men With Joint Diseases More Fertile?

Male patients with inflammatory joint diseases are less likely than controls to be childless: results from a Norwegian population-based cohort study of 10 865 patients

‘Did You Know? Approximately one in every six men of reproductive age worldwide experiences infertility in their lifetime, creating ripples that affect families, communities, and nations on a broader scale. Infertility contributes to demographic shifts, impacting population growth rates and potentially influencing policy decisions related to healthcare and family support. #inflammation #jointdisease #malefertility #reproductivehealth #medindia’