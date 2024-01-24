Can Standing and Eating Increase the Risk of Intestinal Cancer?

‘Did You Know? Consuming meals while standing may contribute to weight gain by increasing hunger, as faster digestion can leave you feeling less satisfied. Additionally, eating while walking can lead to distractions, potentially prompting overeating even when satiety has been reached. Opting for an upright sitting posture during meals is generally considered beneficial for digestion, as gravity aids in the smooth passage of food from the stomach to the intestines. #standingmeals #esophagealcancer #colorectalcancer #digestivehealth #medindia’