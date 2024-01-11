About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Arsenic in Water May Spike Diabetes in Males

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 11 2024 4:47 PM

Highlights:
  • Arsenic exposure from contaminated water can elevate the risk of diabetes
  • Exposing humanized mice (using genes) to arsenic revealed heightened diabetes risk in males
  • The biomarker miR-34a can be used as a screening tool for diabetes in arsenic-endemic regions
All the while contaminated water was related to infectious diseases like cholera, and typhoid. A recent investigation at Cornell University delved into the association between unsafe levels of arsenic in water and its potential to trigger diabetes, showcasing distinct vulnerability in males (1 Trusted Source
Molecular and Metabolic Analysis of Arsenic-Exposed Humanized AS3MT Mice

Go to source).

Arsenic-Contaminated Water's Link to Diabetes

Utilizing genetically modified lab mice carrying a human gene- iAs, the study revealed a significant contrast: male mice exposed to arsenic in their drinking water developed diabetes, whereas their female counterparts did not.
The mice, engineered to express a human enzyme for arsenic metabolism, offered critical insights as normal mice process arsenic differently from humans, requiring exceedingly high doses to induce diabetes.

Arsenic Poisoning | Arsenicosis - Symptoms - Signs - Treatment - Prevention
Arsenic Poisoning | Arsenicosis - Symptoms - Signs - Treatment - Prevention
Arsenic poisoning also known as arsenicosis occurs when a person’s body contains greater than normal levels of arsenic, a semi-metallic element.
“Our paper lays the foundation for future investigations into the mechanism of how arsenic exposure leads to diabetes, why there are striking male-female differences and potential therapeutic strategies,” said Praveen Sethupathy, professor of physiological genomics and the study’s senior author.

Advertisement

Did You Know?


Arsenic is one of WHO’s 10 chemicals of major public health concern. Arsenic exposure affects millions of individuals worldwide, with levels far over the recommended level of 10 μg/L, which raises public health concern.

Gender-Specific Vulnerability: Insights on Arsenic's Role in Male Onset of Diabetes

During a month-long exposure to non-lethal doses of arsenic, the researchers closely examined liver and white adipose tissues implicated in diabetes. In the male humanized mice, there was notable up-regulation of genes associated with insulin resistance.

Moreover, a key biomarker, miR-34a, linked strongly to insulin resistance in diabetes and other metabolic disorders, was identified in both the liver and white adipose tissues of these male mice.

Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
Diabetes Type 1, Type 2 - Causes Symptoms Diagnosis and Treatment FAQs
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
The biomarker miR-34a can be used as a screening tool for individuals in arsenic-endemic regions indicating elevated levels as a potential risk factor for the onset of diabetes or other metabolic dysfunctions.

While the study's sample sizes were limited, they provided valuable insights, serving as a catalyst for further exploration and targeted research in this critical domain at the intersection of environmental toxins and metabolic health.

Advertisement
How Does Arsenic Pass Between Mothers and Babies?
How Does Arsenic Pass Between Mothers and Babies?
Arsenic contents were low in infants whose mothers reported exclusive breastfeeding but high in infants whose mothers reported partial breastfeeding.
In summary, the study indicated a notable link between unsafe levels of arsenic in water and the emergence of diabetes, especially in males. It also highlighted miR-34a's potential as a screening tool for identifying individuals at risk of diabetes due to arsenic exposure, particularly in regions with endemic arsenic levels.

Reference:
  1. Molecular and Metabolic Analysis of Arsenic-Exposed Humanized AS3MT Mice - (https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/EHP12785)

Source-Medindia
Soak and Cook Rice To Stay Away From The Dangers of Arsenic
Soak and Cook Rice To Stay Away From The Dangers of Arsenic
Arsenic exposure has been associated with several health issues, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement