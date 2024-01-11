Arsenic in Water May Spike Diabetes in Males

Highlights: Arsenic exposure from contaminated water can elevate the risk of diabetes

Exposing humanized mice (using genes) to arsenic revealed heightened diabetes risk in males

The biomarker miR-34a can be used as a screening tool for diabetes in arsenic-endemic regions

Arsenic-Contaminated Water's Link to Diabetes



Did You Know?

Arsenic is one of WHO’s 10 chemicals of major public health concern. Arsenic exposure affects millions of individuals worldwide, with levels far over the recommended level of 10 μg/L, which raises public health concern.

Gender-Specific Vulnerability: Insights on Arsenic's Role in Male Onset of Diabetes

