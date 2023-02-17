Aircraft Noise can Damage the Heart

Traffic noise may play a significant role in the development and progression of ischemic heart disease. Researchers from the Cardiology Department at the University Medical Center Mainz discovered that noise exposure (average sound pressure level 72 dB; peak level 85 dB) up to 4d resulted in pro-inflammatory aortic gene expression in mice.



Effect of Noise on the Heart

Noise caused adhesion and infiltration of inflammatory cells in the heart tissue. This was paralleled by an increased percentage of leukocytes with a pro-inflammatory, reactive oxygen species (ROS)-producing phenotype and expression of phagocytic NADPH (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate) oxidase/phospho-NFκB in peripheral blood.The group used the permanent LAD (Left Anterior Descending Artery) ligation model to induce myocardial infarction and worsening of cardiac function. Noise exposure before myocardial infarction (MI) induced more severe endothelial dysfunction and more pronounced increases in vascular ROS and signs of inflammation in animals preconditioned with noise.