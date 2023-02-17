The key chemical from an edible fungus that increases neuron growth and memory has been discovered by researchers at The University of Queensland. According to Professor Frederic Meunier of the Queensland Brain Institute, the team discovered novel active chemicals in the mushroom Hericium erinaceus.

Lion's Mane Mushrooms Improve Brain Health

Can Mushrooms Protect Against Alzheimer's Disease?



Dr Dae Hee Lee of CNGBio Co, which has supported and collaborated on the research effort, stated that the qualities of lion's mane mushrooms have been utilized in traditional Chinese medicine to treat diseases and maintain health since antiquity.



"This important research is unravelling the molecular mechanism of lion's mane mushroom compounds and their effects on brain function, particularly memory," Dr Lee said.



The study was published in the Journal of Neurochemistry.



"Extracts from these so-called 'lion's mane' mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine in Asian countries for centuries, but we wanted to scientifically determine their potential effect on brain cells," Professor Meunier said. "Pre-clinical testing found the lion's mane mushroom had a significant impact on the growth of brain cells and improving memory. Laboratory tests measured the neurotrophic effects of compounds isolated from Hericium erinaceus on cultured brain cells, and surprisingly we found that the active compounds promote neuron projections, extending and connecting to other neurons. Using super-resolution microscopy, we found the mushroom extract and its active components largely increase the size of growth cones, which are particularly important for brain cells to sense their environment and establish new connections with other neurons in the brain."Dr Ramon Martinez-Marmol of UQ, a co-author, stated that the discovery could be used to treat and protect against neurodegenerative cognitive illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease.