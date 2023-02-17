About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Lion's Mane Mushrooms Improve Brain Health
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 17, 2023 at 2:19 PM
Highlights:
  • Active chemicals in the edible Lion's Mane fungus can aid induce neurogenesis and improve memory
  • According to preclinical testing, the chemical had a considerable impact on brain development and memory formation
  • The molecule, according to the researchers, could have clinical implications in treating and preventing neurodegenerative illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease

The key chemical from an edible fungus that increases neuron growth and memory has been discovered by researchers at The University of Queensland.

According to Professor Frederic Meunier of the Queensland Brain Institute, the team discovered novel active chemicals in the mushroom Hericium erinaceus.

Mushroom is Good for Brain Health

In pre-clinical experiments, researchers revealed that lion's mane mushrooms boost brain cell proliferation and memory. Consider UQ.

Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Are Mushrooms Good or Bad?
Mushrooms are true wonder foods with numerous health benefits. But be warned there are poisonous mushrooms too. Mushrooms are world's greatest untapped resources of nutrition.
"Extracts from these so-called 'lion's mane' mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine in Asian countries for centuries, but we wanted to scientifically determine their potential effect on brain cells," Professor Meunier said. "Pre-clinical testing found the lion's mane mushroom had a significant impact on the growth of brain cells and improving memory. Laboratory tests measured the neurotrophic effects of compounds isolated from Hericium erinaceus on cultured brain cells, and surprisingly we found that the active compounds promote neuron projections, extending and connecting to other neurons. Using super-resolution microscopy, we found the mushroom extract and its active components largely increase the size of growth cones, which are particularly important for brain cells to sense their environment and establish new connections with other neurons in the brain."

Can Mushrooms Protect Against Alzheimer's Disease?

Dr Ramon Martinez-Marmol of UQ, a co-author, stated that the discovery could be used to treat and protect against neurodegenerative cognitive illnesses such as Alzheimer's disease.

"Our idea was to identify bioactive compounds from natural sources that could reach the brain and regulate the growth of neurons, resulting in improved memory formation," Dr Martinez-Marmol said.
Mushroom Allergy
Mushroom Allergy
Mushroom allergy is a hypersensitivity reaction induced by eating mushrooms producing symptoms like hives, diarrhea, itching, runny nose, etc.
Dr Dae Hee Lee of CNGBio Co, which has supported and collaborated on the research effort, stated that the qualities of lion's mane mushrooms have been utilized in traditional Chinese medicine to treat diseases and maintain health since antiquity.

"This important research is unravelling the molecular mechanism of lion's mane mushroom compounds and their effects on brain function, particularly memory," Dr Lee said.

The study was published in the Journal of Neurochemistry.

Source: Medindia
Mushroom Types
Mushroom Types
Mushrooms are a connoisseur's gastronomic delight loaded with health benefits. Some kinds of mushrooms belong to the medicinal group, a few others are poisonous.

Seven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum Health
Seven Power-Packed Foods for Optimum Health
Fruits and vegetables can affect an individual's health in numerous ways. Read on to discover the 7 best wonder foods that work like magic in improving your overall health.
