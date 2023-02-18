National Children's Dental Health Month 2023: “Brush, Floss, Smile”

February is the perfect time for kids and parents to learn about oral health. Why? Because February is National Children's Dental Health Month. Throughout the month of February, the American Dental Association (ADA) assists dental professionals and health care providers in raising awareness about children's oral health care and providing parents with tips to keep their child's smile on track (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

A National Children's Dental Health Month Letter from AAPD President Dr. Donly



Go to source).



What is National Children's Dental Health Month?

The first Children's Dental Health Day was celebrated on February 8, 1949. It became a month-long observance in 1981. 40 years later, it was promoted throughout February for National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM). Celebrating children's oral health awareness is incredibly important for the community.