National Children's Dental Health Month 2023: “Brush, Floss, Smile”

Brush Up on Children's Dental Health fun facts

Tooth decay is the number one chronic infectious disease affecting children and is on the rise, but it is largely preventable (2 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Children's Dental Health



Go to source ).

). The rate of tooth decay in the baby teeth of children aged 2 to 5 years increased by nearly 17% from 1988-1994 to 1999-2004.

By age 5, about 60% of children will be affected by tooth decay.

Children with oral health problems are three times more likely to miss school due to dental pain than children with no oral health problems.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommends taking a child for their first dental visit by the age of 1.5 years.

Delaying dental care until age 2 or 3 can harm a child's oral health.

40% of parents and caregivers surveyed are delaying their child's first visit until after age 2.6 years.

February Focus: "Brush, Floss, Smile!"

How to Celebrate National Children's Dental Health Month?

Spread the Word : The American Dental Association (ADA) and Crest + Oral B provide a comprehensive list of ways to publicize National Children's Dental Health Month. Parents might want to send a letter to the editor of their local newspaper or organize an event at their local elementary schools.

: The American Dental Association (ADA) and Crest + Oral B provide a comprehensive list of ways to publicize National Children's Dental Health Month. Parents might want to send a letter to the editor of their local newspaper or organize an event at their local elementary schools. Work on Arts and Crafts Projects : The ADA website (ada.org) has lots of fun things to do regarding National Children's Dental Health Month. You can even download puzzles and coloring pages for the kids directly from the site (4 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

February is National Children's Dental Health Month



Go to source ).

: The ADA website (ada.org) has lots of fun things to do regarding National Children's Dental Health Month. You can even download puzzles and coloring pages for the kids directly from the site (4 ). Brush and Floss Together : Make brushing and flossing a regular part of your daily activities with your children. After all, kids learn best when they have an adult to show them the right way.

