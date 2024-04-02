Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 02). A Decade of Triumph: India's Polio-Free Journey . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 02, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/a-decade-of-triumph-indias-polio-free-journey-215355-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "A Decade of Triumph: India's Polio-Free Journey". Medindia. Apr 02, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/a-decade-of-triumph-indias-polio-free-journey-215355-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "A Decade of Triumph: India's Polio-Free Journey". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/a-decade-of-triumph-indias-polio-free-journey-215355-1.htm. (accessed Apr 02, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. A Decade of Triumph: India's Polio-Free Journey. Medindia, viewed Apr 02, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/a-decade-of-triumph-indias-polio-free-journey-215355-1.htm.