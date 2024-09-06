Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, September 06). 3D-Printed Ears: A Solution for Congenital Ear Defects . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 06, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/3d-printed-ears-a-solution-for-congenital-ear-defects-217139-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "3D-Printed Ears: A Solution for Congenital Ear Defects". Medindia. Sep 06, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/3d-printed-ears-a-solution-for-congenital-ear-defects-217139-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "3D-Printed Ears: A Solution for Congenital Ear Defects". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/3d-printed-ears-a-solution-for-congenital-ear-defects-217139-1.htm. (accessed Sep 06, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. 3D-Printed Ears: A Solution for Congenital Ear Defects. Medindia, viewed Sep 06, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/3d-printed-ears-a-solution-for-congenital-ear-defects-217139-1.htm.