medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Ears Can Be Used for ECG to Check Heart Rhythm

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 18, 2019 at 10:37 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel electrocardiogram (ECG) method uses signals from the ear to predict heart rhythm, reports a new study.
Ears Can Be Used for ECG to Check Heart Rhythm
Ears Can Be Used for ECG to Check Heart Rhythm

A team of researchers has developed a novel electrocardiogram (ECG) method that uses signals from the ear to check heart rhythm, making it easy for drivers, athletes, and persons in the military to scan their own heartbeat.

This is the first study to show that the ear can be used for ECG signal detection, said researchers at the annual congress of European Heart Rhythm Association 2019 in Lisbon.

"Mobile ECG devices present a major opportunity to detect atrial fibrillation, the most common heart rhythm disorder, and thereby prevent strokes and reduce hospitalizations," said Raffaele De Lucia, of the University Hospital of Pisa in Italy.

"All available portable ECG devices require both hands, but what if symptoms happen while driving?" De Lucia asked.

The study included 32 consecutive healthy volunteers (cardiology students and nurses). An ECG was first performed by the standard method, which uses the index and middle finger of each hand.

A second ECG was conducted using the index and middle finger of the left hand and a clip attached to the left ear.

All ECGs were printed and analyzed by the device and by two cardiologists who were blinded to which method had been used. No differences were detected in the ECG results obtained by the two methods, the researchers said.

"We have shown how the ear can be used as an innovative anatomical site for ECG signal detection in healthy adults. We are now conducting further studies to validate this method in patients with cardiac arrhythmias," De Lucia said.

The authors said findings will pave the way for a new kind of single lead ECG wearable device, which leaves one hand free, making it easier to use.

Besides detecting previously undiagnosed atrial fibrillation, the device would be used to evaluate physical performance during exercise, prevent fainting and check the heart during symptoms including dizziness and breathlessness.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Electrocardiogram

An ECG is a diagnostic test that records the electrical activity of the heart and helps to detect cardiac abnormalities.

Heart Rate and Heart Rhythm

Normal heart rate and rhythm can be measured by checking pulse on the wrist and evaluated with an electrocardiogram. Myths about heart rate can lead to anxiety.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one's own heartbeat.

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation may not be life threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life threatening complications.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Bradycardia

A heart rate of less than 60/min is called bradycardia. Bradycardia causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, management are discussed in detail.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Palpitations Symptom Evaluation

The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood tests.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Heart Attack Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Palpitations Symptom Evaluation Atrial Fibrillation Bradycardia 

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 7 Ways to Deal with Exam Stress

Health Benefits of Ivy Gourd

Figure Foods
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive