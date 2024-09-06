Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, September 06). Blood Test That Reveals Heart Attack and Stroke Risk in Women . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 06, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blood-test-that-reveals-heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-in-women-217138-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Blood Test That Reveals Heart Attack and Stroke Risk in Women". Medindia. Sep 06, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blood-test-that-reveals-heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-in-women-217138-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Blood Test That Reveals Heart Attack and Stroke Risk in Women". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blood-test-that-reveals-heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-in-women-217138-1.htm. (accessed Sep 06, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Blood Test That Reveals Heart Attack and Stroke Risk in Women. Medindia, viewed Sep 06, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/blood-test-that-reveals-heart-attack-and-stroke-risk-in-women-217138-1.htm.