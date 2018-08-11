Young Babies Found to Laugh Similar to Chimps

Young babies laugh during both inhalation and exhalation, similar to chimps but this changes as the baby develops to resemble adult human laughter which occurs mainly during exhalation

Analyzing the laughter pattern and other non-verbal forms of showing emotion may help identify babies at risk of developmental disorders

