Scientists Discover Key Players in Parkinson’s Disease

Scientists Discover Key Players in Parkinsonís Disease

‘Previous studies have discovered many genes and cellular defects that have independently been associated with Parkinsonís disease. The current study proposes that lipid molecules called ceramides could be the essence that ties all the earlier unconnected discoveries together.’

PLA2GA6 gene

Encodes an enzyme called phospholipase that modifies a type of fats called phospholipids (building blocks of the nervous system)

Mutations in the PLA2GA6 gene cause neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinsonism

Study

Lived about one third of the lifespan of normal flies and had cellular characteristics similar to those observed in humans with mutations in PLA2G6 gene

They were healthy when they were young and presented with age-dependent neurodegeneration

Studies showed that there were problems or defects in their nervous system

They took longer to recover from the impact of mechanical stress otherwise known as bang sensitivity and were paralyzed after the impact compared to normal fruit flies

They found progressive loss of electrical activity in the visual system of the mutant flies

The structure of their neurons under an electron microscopy showed photoreceptors with many inclusions (absent in normal cells), structural malformations in most of the mitochondria (often a feature of Parkinson's disease), and dramatic enlargement of lysosomes which are intracellular structures involved in the recycling of membranes and other cellular components.

What are Ceramides?

Further studies

Less neurodegeneration

Less bang sensitivity

Improved electoretinograms

Less alteration in the lysosomes

The study was conducted by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital and published in the journal"Numerous genes have been associated with Parkinson's disease or Parkinson-like diseases; nevertheless, there is still little understanding of how these genes cause these conditions," said corresponding author Dr. Hugo Bellen, professor of molecular and human genetics and neuroscience at Baylor College of Medicine and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. "In this work, we have identified new contributors to the disease that we propose can provide a connection between previously unconnected genes and cellular defects observed in these diseases."It all started when Dr. Guang Lin, a postdoctoral associate in molecular and human genetics who joined the laboratory of Dr. Bellen started his work on the human PLA2GA6 gene.The laboratory focused on investigating what role phospholipase played in these diseases.which is expressed in neurons and may be other cell types. Lin and his colleagues developed a fruit fly model of the human condition by knocking out the iPLA2-VIA gene or making it non-functional.However, contrary to their expectation, they found that the lack of iPLA2-VIA gene did not produce any changes in phospholipids, but rather. They make up sphingomyelin, one of the major lipids in the lipid bilayer. Earlier ceramides and other sphingolipids were purely supporting structural elements, but now ceramide is known to participate in a variety of physiological functions including programmed cell death or apoptosis, cell growth arrest, differentiation, and proliferation.Ceramide and its downstream metabolites are suggested to play a role in a number of pathological states including cancer, neurodegeneration, diabetes , microbial pathogenesis, obesity, and inflammation.When two drugs that blocked ceramide synthesis (desipramine and myriocin) were tested on the mutant flies, the scientists found that thereas well asWhen compared with mutant flies not treated with the drug.So, it seemed obvious thatThe balanced supply of ceramide-derived lipids in the cell membranes is maintained by reusing (done by retromer proteins) and recycling (done by lysosomes) them. Retromers bring the lipids back to membranes via intracellular trafficking. The remaining lipids are recycled back by lysosomes where they are broken down into ceramides which then go back to the membranes.In the mutant flies, the increased levels of ceramide stiffen the membranes. The function of the retromer is disrupted and there is more lipid shuttling to the lysosomes to produce more ceramides. This creates a positive-feedback loop that causes ceramides to accumulate and leads to neurodegeneration in flies lacking the iPLA2-VIA gene (due to the disruption of the ceramide balance).The scientists found that the lack of the iPLA2-VIA protein resulted in less Vps35 and Vps26 (retromer proteins) and caused the disruption of retromer function, implying a new role for iPLA2-VIA protein, that of stabilizing retromers and their function. The researchers also confirmed that the lysosomes actually do extra work and expand due to defective retromers. Also, restoring retromer function resulted in an improvement of the defects that were observed in the mutant fruit flies.The researchers also found that high levels of alpha-synuclein (a hallmark of Parkinson's disease in vertebrate neurons) lead to the same changes like retromer dysfunction, lysosomal expansion and ceramide accumulation. Again, the defects reduced by treatment with the same drugs that improved the defects observed in fruit flies lacking the iPLA2-VIA gene."We show that loss of phospholipase PLA2G6 leads to ceramide accumulation, defects in retromer function, progressive lysosome expansion and, finally, to progressive neurodegeneration with characteristics in common with those observed in Parkinson's disease. And the same drugs that interfere with ceramide synthesis also ameliorate the condition. We also found a place for alpha-synuclein in the disease puzzle," Lin said.Source-Medindia