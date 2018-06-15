Scientists Discover Key Players in Parkinson’s Disease

‘Previous studies have discovered many genes and cellular defects that have independently been associated with Parkinson’s disease. The current study proposes that lipid molecules called ceramides could be the essence that ties all the earlier unconnected discoveries together.’

PLA2GA6 gene

Encodes an enzyme called phospholipase that modifies a type of fats called phospholipids (building blocks of the nervous system)

Mutations in the PLA2GA6 gene cause neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinsonism

Study

Lived about one third of the lifespan of normal flies and had cellular characteristics similar to those observed in humans with mutations in PLA2G6 gene

They were healthy when they were young and presented with age-dependent neurodegeneration

Studies showed that there were problems or defects in their nervous system

They took longer to recover from the impact of mechanical stress otherwise known as bang sensitivity and were paralyzed after the impact compared to normal fruit flies

They found progressive loss of electrical activity in the visual system of the mutant flies

The structure of their neurons under an electron microscopy showed photoreceptors with many inclusions (absent in normal cells), structural malformations in most of the mitochondria (often a feature of Parkinson's disease), and dramatic enlargement of lysosomes which are intracellular structures involved in the recycling of membranes and other cellular components.

What are Ceramides?

Further studies

Less neurodegeneration

Less bang sensitivity

Improved electoretinograms

Less alteration in the lysosomes

Guang Lin1, Pei-Tseng Lee, Kuchuan Chen, Dongxue Mao2, Kai Li Tan, Zhongyuan Zuo1, Wen-Wen Lin1, Liping Wang, Hugo J. Bellen1, "Phospholipase PLA2G6, a Parkinsonism-Associated Gene, Affects Vps26 and Vps35, Retromer Function, and Ceramide Levels, Similar to α-Synuclein Gain" (2018) Science Direct https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cmet.2018.05.019

