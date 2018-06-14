Treating Childhood Diabetic Ketoacidosis With Fluids May Not Cause Brain Injury

New study shows that intravenous (IV) fluids may not be causing brain damage in children with diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) as is popularly believed

Currently held belief is that IV fluids may be harmful in children with DKA and consequently clinicians tend to restrict IV infusion therapy in these patients

Children with DKA, especially if dehydrated can be administered IV fluids without fear, instead of withholding fluidsa

Administering IV fluids in children with diabetic ketoacidosis may not be causing injury as is currently believed, according to a recent study conducted by scientists at UC Davis and collaborators from across the US. The first author of this study is Nathan Kuppermann, distinguished professor and chair of emergency medicine, and his wife and research partner Nicole Glaser is professor of pediatrics and senior author of the paper who started working on this problem almost two decades earlier.