Administering IV fluids in children with diabetic ketoacidosis may not be causing injury as is currently believed, according to a recent study conducted by scientists at UC Davis and collaborators from across the US. The first author of this study is Nathan Kuppermann, distinguished professor and chair of emergency medicine, and his wife and research partner Nicole Glaser is professor of pediatrics and senior author of the paper who started working on this problem almost two decades earlier.

Treating Childhood Diabetic Ketoacidosis With Fluids May Not Cause Brain Injury

Aim of Study - Questioning Currently Held Beliefs In Children With DKA

‘Other pathological mechanisms causing brain injury in children with Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) should be explored, not just thinking about intravenous fluids.’

Details of Current Study

The authors assessed how intravenous fluid administration and certain other factors affected neurological outcome in 1389 children with DKA

The patients were divided into four groups based on rate of infusion and saline content of the IV fluids

based on rate of infusion and saline content of the IV fluids Children who had more rapid infusion of fluids showed a reduced incidence of brain damage but the results were not significant statistically

In a small group of children, who were most sick i.e most acidotic (when body fluids contain too much acid), rapid IV infusion was found to be associated with significant improvement in brain function

Earlier Research on the Same Problem by Kuppermann and Glaser

What is Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA)?

Future Plans

The team hopes to build on the earlier studies that have shown an association between abnormal blood flow to the brain and inflammatory proteins and brain damage to further delineate the mechanisms of brain injury and damage in DKA children

