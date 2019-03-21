Radiomics Can Predict Patients’ Response To Chemotherapy

Radiomics is a science that uses algorithms to extract patterns from CT scan images which are not visible to the naked eye. These unique patterns are quantitatively assessed by using artificial intelligence to identify those patients who are likely to respond to chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer

The standard first-line treatment of advanced-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is platinum-based chemotherapy. However, only about 25 percent of patients respond well to this therapy, and currently there is no way to predict who will respond and who will not

CT scans are routinely used in cancer patients to stage disease and monitor response to treatment. The field of radiomics can, therefore, be ideally used to identify patients who are unlikely to respond to chemo so that alternative treatments such as radiotherapy and immunotherapy can be planned for them

Radiomics can help identify those patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are likely to respond to chemotherapy and who may not, according to the joint study conducted recently at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Case Western Reserve University School of Engineering in Cleveland, Ohio and Department of Internal Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.