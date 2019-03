Radiomics can help identify those patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are likely to respond to chemotherapy and who may not, according to the joint study conducted recently at the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Case Western Reserve University School of Engineering in Cleveland, Ohio and Department of Internal Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

Radiomics Can Predict Patients’ Response To Chemotherapy

Predicting Response to Treatment in NSCLC Using Radiomics

The study included 125 patients treated in Cleveland Clinic with pemetrexed-based platinum doublet cancer treatment

In this randomized study, the participants were grouped randomly into a training set and validation set. The training set had 53 patients with NSCLC, while the validation set had 72 patients

The training set included equal numbers of patients who had responded to NSCLC chemotherapy (responders) and an equal number of patients who had not (non-responders)

A computer analyzed the CT scans of lung cancer to pinpoint unique patterns of heterogeneity both inside as well as the area around the tumor

These image patterns were then matched against the CT scans of both responders and non-responders and these unique feature patterns present were then used to train a machine learning system to identify those patients who were likely to respond to chemotherapy

The results demonstrated that the radiomic patterns derived from both within the tumor and the area around the tumor were able to differentiate between patients who responded to chemotherapy from those who showed no response

Also, the radiomic features were able to predict the rate of progression and overall patient survival

When patterns within the tumor alone were analyzed, the accuracy of prediction was 0.68 but when patterns both within the tumor and peri-tumor area were analyzed, the accuracy went up to 0.77

Summary

Combination of Peri- and Intratumoral Radiomic Features on Baseline CT Scans Predicts Response to Chemotherapy in Lung Adenocarcinoma - (https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/ryai.2019180012)

