Radiomics Can Predict Patients’ Response To Chemotherapy

Highlights
:
- Radiomics is a
science that uses algorithms to extract patterns from CT scan images which
are not visible to the naked eye. These unique patterns are quantitatively
assessed by using artificial intelligence to identify those patients who
are likely to respond to chemotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer
- The standard
first-line treatment of advanced-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
is platinum-based chemotherapy.
However, only about 25 percent of patients respond well to this therapy, and currently there
is no way to predict who will respond and who will not
- CT scans are
routinely used in cancer patients to stage disease and monitor response to
treatment. The field of radiomics can, therefore, be ideally used to identify patients who are unlikely to
respond to chemo so that alternative treatments such as radiotherapy and
immunotherapy can be planned for them
Radiomics can help identify
those patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are likely
to respond to chemotherapy and who may not, according to the
joint study conducted recently at the Department of Biomedical Engineering,
Case Western Reserve University School of Engineering in Cleveland, Ohio and
Department of Internal Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.
"Our aim in this study was to determine
whether an early prediction of response to chemotherapy is possible by using
computer-extracted measurements of patterns both within and outside the lung
nodule, along with the shape of the nodule, on baseline CT scans,"
said
Mohammadhadi Khorrami, M.S., a Ph.D. candidate from the Department of
Biomedical Engineering, Case Western Reserve University School of Engineering
in Cleveland, Ohio, who, along with Monica Khunger, M.D., from the Department
of Internal Medicine at Cleveland Clinic, led the study.
‘Using artificial intelligence to analyze unique radiomic image patterns, scientists were able to identify those patients likely to respond to chemotherapy in advanced-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, radiomic data analysis also predicts the risk of progression, overall survival and patients at increased risk of recurrence.’
The findings of the study appear in the journal Radiology:
Artificial Intelligence.
Predicting
Response to Treatment in NSCLC Using Radiomics
The study team set out to identify the role of radiomic
patterns both within the lung tumor
as well as a peri-tumor
area to predict response to chemotherapy, overall survival as well as the risk
of progression in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The study
included 125 patients treated in Cleveland Clinic with pemetrexed-based platinum doublet cancer treatment
- In this
randomized study, the participants were grouped randomly into a training
set and validation set. The training
set had 53 patients with NSCLC, while the validation set had 72 patients
- The training set
included equal numbers of patients who had responded to NSCLC chemotherapy
(responders) and an equal number of patients who had not (non-responders)
- A computer
analyzed the CT scans of lung cancer to pinpoint unique patterns of heterogeneity both inside as well as the
area around the tumor
- These image
patterns were then matched against the CT scans of both responders and
non-responders and these unique feature patterns present were then used to
train a machine learning system to identify those patients who were likely
to respond to chemotherapy
- The results
demonstrated that the radiomic patterns derived from both within the tumor
and the area around the tumor were able
to differentiate between patients who responded to chemotherapy from those
who showed no response
- Also, the
radiomic features were able to
predict the rate of
progression and overall patient survival
- When patterns
within the tumor alone were analyzed, the accuracy of prediction was 0.68
but when patterns both within the tumor and peri-tumor area were analyzed,
the accuracy went up to 0.77
The findings of the study suggest that analysis of radiomic
patterns both within the tumor and the area surrounding the tumor can accurately predict patients who are likely
to respond to chemotherapy in NSCLC as well as the rate of progression and overall survival
.
"This is the first study to demonstrate that computer-extracted
patterns of heterogeneity, or diversity, from outside the tumor were predictive
of response to chemotherapy,"
Dr. Khunger said. "This
is very critical because it could allow for predicting in advance of therapy
which patients with lung cancer are likely to respond or not. This, in turn, could
help identify patients who are
likely to not respond to chemotherapy for alternative therapies such as
radiation or immunotherapy."
Although, the possible reason for the difference in
response to chemotherapy is not clear, the study team believes that increased
fibrous tissue content of tumor may make it more responsive to chemotherapy.
Summary
Analyzing unique radiomic patterns of CT images can help
predict patient response to chemotherapy in lung cancer as well as rate of
progression and risk of tumor recurrence. This information will help treating
doctors plan management accordingly.
Reference:
- Combination of Peri- and Intratumoral Radiomic Features on Baseline CT Scans Predicts Response to Chemotherapy in Lung Adenocarcinoma - (https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/ryai.2019180012)
Source: Medindia