medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer: Combination Therapy Doubles Survival Rate

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 17, 2018 at 2:00 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pembrolizumab (immunotherapy drug) and chemotherapy in combination seen as highly effective in doubling survival in non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSNSCLC) patients, stated international, Phase III clinical trial.
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer: Combination Therapy Doubles Survival Rate
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer: Combination Therapy Doubles Survival Rate

Principal investigator Leena Gandhi, MD, PhD, director of the thoracic medical oncology program at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health and associate professor of Medicine in the division of Medical Oncology at NYU School of Medicine, presented these findings April 16 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018 in Chicago. The data from this study were simultaneously published online April 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine. A total of 616 patients with untreated, metastatic NSNSCLC without EGFR or ALK alterations, from 118 international sites, were randomly allocated for the trial--405 patients were treated with both pembrolizumab and platinum + pemetrexed, and 202 received platinum + pemetrexed with a saline placebo.

Response rates, overall survival and progression-free survival rates were superior in the pembrolizumab and chemotherapy combination-treatment group. Of those treated with pembrolizumab and platinum + pemetrexed, the risk of death was reduced by 51%, compared to those treated with platinum + pemetrexed alone. Among patients treated with the combination therapy, the chance of progression or death was reduced by 48%. In other words, chance of overall and progression free survival doubled.

"The data show that treatment with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy together is more effective than chemotherapy alone," says Gandhi. "Using this combination therapy to treat patients with such an aggressive disease could be an important advance in keeping patients alive and well for longer." The risk of severe side effects was similar in both groups (67.2% in the combination group and 65.8% in the standard treatment group), although there was an increased risk of acute kidney injury with the combination treatment (5.2% vs. 0.5%). The most common side effects experienced by both groups were nausea, anemia and fatigue.

Non-small cell lung cancer is the leading cause of all cancer death, in part because in the majority of cases, the cancer has already spread at the time of diagnosis. Pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy is FDA-approved to treat these patients, based on a previous phase II trial on which Dr. Gandhi was one of the lead investigators. "Although some non-small cell lung cancer patients have increased benefit of targeted therapy or immunotherapy instead of chemotherapy, for some groups of patients with NSNSCLC, chemotherapy has been the standard treatment for more than 30 years," Gandhi notes. "But for patients with NSNSLC without EGFR or ALK alterations, this study may suggest a new standard of care."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung Cancer Screening

Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.

Mesothelioma - Animation

Mesothelioma - Animation

Animation on mesothelioma - a form of lung cancer, that explains about the condition, its risk factors, diagnosis and treatment

Multiple Cancers can be Treated With Pembrolizumab Combination Therapies

Multiple Cancers can be Treated With Pembrolizumab Combination Therapies

Adding pembrolizumab to standard therapies for breast cancer improved the number of patients achieving a pathological complete response.

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure

Anti-hypertensive agents are still the treatment drugs for hypertension but recent advances indicate that combination therapy may be a more effective form of treatment.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Reiki and Pranic Healing Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Combination Therapy for High Blood Pressure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

 Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling chilly most of the time might be pointing to an underlying health condition, like anemia, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...