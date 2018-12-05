medindia
Probiotics Help Reduce Antibiotic Resistance in Infants
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Probiotics Help Reduce Antibiotic Resistance in Infants

Written by Hannah Joy
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 12, 2018 at 5:47 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Probiotic supplementation can alter the infant's gut micobiome.
  • Bacterial supplementation can also reduce antibiotic resistance genes in children
  • Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health
A novel approach has been identified for reducing the number of genes that resist antibiotics in children. Probiotic supplementation in breastfed infants was found to reduce antibiotic resistance, reveals a new study.
Probiotics Help Reduce Antibiotic Resistance in Infants

Breastfed infants who were also fed with a specific probiotic strain of Bifidobacterium Infantis (B. Infantis) were found to have 87.5 percent less antibiotic resistance genes in their gut microbiome than those breastfed infants who only received lactation support.

Antibiotic Resistance: Global Health Concern

In this study, the results showed that about 38 antibiotic resistant genes were reduced in infants who took the probiotic supplementation, such as genes associated with resistance to a wide range of drugs, which are prescribed to treat acne, chlamydia, respiratory, intestinal and urinary infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified antibiotic resistance, as one of the biggest threats to global health. The prevalence of antibiotic resistance gene carriage is increasing and is a growing public health concern.

Antibiotics are largely being misused in both humans and animals, and there is an increase in the number of infections that are becoming difficult to treat, as antibiotics are becoming less effective.

More than half of all the antibiotics that are taken by humans are not required at all. They are often fed to livestock to increase food production and when new generations inherit antibiotic resistance genes, resistance can spread 'vertically.'

Probiotic Supplementation: Impact on the Infant's Gut

Dr. Giorgio Casaburi, lead author of the research, comments, "These results demonstrate that targeted bacterial supplementation is capable of remodeling the ecology of the infant gut microbiome and therefore reduce antibiotic gene reservoirs in children. We found that supplementation with the infant gut symbiont significantly diminished both the abundance and diversity of antibiotic resistance genes".

Dr. Casaburi and his team evaluated infants for about 21 days, especially those who were breastfed and also received supplementation of the probiotic.
After two weeks of probiotic supplementation, the research team collected fecal samples to evaluate the presence of antibiotic resistance genes and compared the results with infants who had received only breast milk.
  • In this study, the probiotic utilized is uniquely adapted to thrive in the gut of the infant and was found to be missing from the microbiome of infants who were born in Europe and the US.
  • In the absence of this protective bacterium, various other bacteria colonize in the gut microbiome leading to the evolution, persistence, and dissemination of antibiotic resistance genes.
"The supplementation offers a novel approach towards providing an alternative, safe and non-invasive method to decrease the number of genes that resist antibiotics in infants," added Dr. Casaburi.

The research team said that this is the first demonstration of remodeling of the infant gut microbiome, which can help reduce the burden and diversity of antibiotic resistance genes in the present and future generations.

References:
  1. Antibiotic resistance - (http://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/antibiotic-resistance)
  2. Birth in a time of antibiotic-resistant bacteria - (http://www.who.int/mediacentre/commentaries/antibiotic-resistant-bacteria/en/)
  3. About Antibiotic Resistance - (http://emerald.tufts.edu/med/apua/about_issue/about_antibioticres.shtml)

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Related Links

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Quiz on Probiotics

Quiz on Probiotics

Though probiotics have been a part of our diet since ancient times, their use as medicines has been relatively recent. Test your knowledge on probiotics by taking this ...

Does C-section, Formula Feeding and Antibiotics Effect Infant's Gut Microbiome?

Does C-section, Formula Feeding and Antibiotics Effect Infant's Gut Microbiome?

The development of an infant's gut microbiome is influenced by various factors such as cesarean section, formula feeding, and antibiotic use influence.

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection which can happen anywhere along the urinary tract.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.

More News on:

MRSA - The Super Bug Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Surprising Benefits of Dairy Antibiotics Probiotics Your Guide to a Good Gut Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top 10 Drinks to Relieve Stress

Top ten stress reliever drinks to combat stress, anxiety and insomnia. With stress levels at an all ...

 Anencephaly

Anencephaly

Anencephaly is a neural tube defect (NTD), in which a baby is born with an underdeveloped brain and ...

 Dengue Vaccine

Dengue Vaccine

Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi''s live-attenuated tetravalent ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...