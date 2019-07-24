One in Three Cancer Patients Don’t Get Psychological Support

Highlights:

One in three cancer patients don't receive psychological support

It occurs due to multiple factors, but mostly an inefficient health system

Improvements in healthcare efficiency will ensure better access to supportive psychological care Psychological support is unavailable to one in three cancer patients, who need it most, reveals a new global report published by 'All.Can International', which is an international multi-stakeholder initiative dedicated to addressing problems associated with the inefficiency in cancer care. Psychological support is unavailable to one in three cancer patients, who need it most, reveals a new global report published by 'All.Can International', which is an international multi-stakeholder initiative dedicated to addressing problems associated with the inefficiency in cancer care.

The report, entitled Patient Insights on Cancer Care: Opportunities for Improving Efficiency, is based on data obtained from a patient survey conducted by All.Can International. This is the first international survey to assess patient perspectives on efficiencies in cancer care.



"Psychological support is now recognized as an essential component of quality multidisciplinary cancer care and should be available to all cancer patients. Unfortunately, this often does not happen in practice - this is an important gap that needs to be filled."

Facts about Cancer & Cancer Patient Care 17 million new cancer cases are diagnosed annually worldwide

9.6 million people die annually from cancer worldwide

Faster cancer diagnosis improves patient survival and reduces treatment costs

Shared decision-making improves patient outcomes

Cancer patients with depression have a 39 percent higher risk of death and higher healthcare expenditure

As per WHO, 20 percent of health expenditure is wasted on inefficient treatment and care

As per the International Psycho-Oncology Society (IPOS), significant gaps exist is access to psycho-oncology services in Europe

As per IPOS, 40-60 percent of cancer patients and their families experience psychological stress in Europe, but only a minority receive psychological support

Economic burden from lost productivity due to cancer is €52 billion annually in the European Union Survey Design The questionnaire was developed by All.Can International and Quality Health, a survey provider, based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, UK

The questionnaire was validated by experts and tested on patients prior to the survey

This was primarily an online survey

The survey was conducted between January to November 2018

The survey was conducted in the following ten countries: UK, USA, Canada, France, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Australia

The participants included both current and past cancer patients and their carers

The survey included participants of all ages with all types of cancer

The total number of participants was around 4,000 Survey Findings 69 percent of respondents said they required psychological support, during or after cancer treatment

34 percent of respondents who required help said that it was not available

41 percent of respondents said they were not provided any information about support groups by their cancer care team

The respondents said that even when psychological support was available, it was not always appropriate or helpful

"Mental distress is common among cancer patients and can result in difficulty processing information, regretting decisions about treatment choices, and fear of their cancer coming back," said Alex Filicevas, Head of EU Affairs at the European Cancer Patient Coalition based in Brussels, Belgium. "However, this new research highlights that the psychological and emotional aspects of cancer care are sadly often forgotten in cancer care."

Key Recommendations The following four major recommendations were made based on the findings of the patient survey:

Ensure prompt, accurate and efficiently delivered diagnosis

26 percent received an initial diagnosis that was inefficiently delivered

32 percent were initially misdiagnosed Improve support, shared decision-making and information-sharing

47 percent were not involved in decision-making regarding treatment

39 percent were never, or sometimes provided psychological support Make multidisciplinary integrated care accessible to all cancer patients

69 percent needed psychological support

34 percent didn't have access to psychological support

24 percent didn't have access to allied health professionals Address financial issues associated with cancer

26 percent reported loss of income due to absence from work

36 percent reported travel costs for availing treatment as a financial burden Concluding Remarks "It is so important that, as physicians, we listen to what patients are telling us in this survey," said All.Can International Member, Professor Christobel Saunders, AO, FRCS, FRACS, who is a breast cancer surgeon and Professor of Surgery and Head of Division in the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Western Australia, Perth, Australia. "Each of the areas identified represents an opportunity to improve cancer care for patients and provide truly patient-driven care."



The authors are hopeful that the findings of the survey will encourage policymakers and the cancer community as a whole to take action so that there is a marked improvement in patient outcomes and experiences of cancer care, as well as a reduction in the

Funding Source The survey was funded by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Amgen, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), Johnson & Johnson, and Baxter.



Reference :

Patient Insights on Cancer Care: Opportunities for Improving Efficiency - (https://www.all-can.org/what-we-do/research/patient-survey/)



