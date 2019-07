One in Three Cancer Patients Don’t Get Psychological Support

‘Psychological support is unavailable to one in three cancer patients, mostly due to an inefficient health system. Improvement of healthcare efficiency will ensure better care for all cancer patients.’ Read More..

Facts about Cancer & Cancer Patient Care

17 million new cancer cases are diagnosed annually worldwide

9.6 million people die annually from cancer worldwide

Faster cancer diagnosis improves patient survival and reduces treatment costs

Shared decision-making improves patient outcomes

Cancer patients with depression have a 39 percent higher risk of death and higher healthcare expenditure

As per WHO, 20 percent of health expenditure is wasted on inefficient treatment and care

As per the International Psycho-Oncology Society (IPOS), significant gaps exist is access to psycho-oncology services in Europe

As per IPOS, 40-60 percent of cancer patients and their families experience psychological stress in Europe, but only a minority receive psychological support

Economic burden from lost productivity due to cancer is Ä52 billion annually in the European Union

Survey Design

The questionnaire was developed by All.Can International and Quality Health, a survey provider, based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, UK

The questionnaire was validated by experts and tested on patients prior to the survey

This was primarily an online survey

The survey was conducted between January to November 2018

The survey was conducted in the following ten countries: UK, USA, Canada, France, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Australia

The participants included both current and past cancer patients and their carers

The survey included participants of all ages with all types of cancer

The total number of participants was around 4,000

Survey Findings

69 percent of respondents said they required psychological support, during or after cancer treatment

34 percent of respondents who required help said that it was not available

41 percent of respondents said they were not provided any information about support groups by their cancer care team

The respondents said that even when psychological support was available, it was not always appropriate or helpful

Key Recommendations

The following four major recommendations were made based on the findings of the patient survey:





26 percent received an initial diagnosis that was inefficiently delivered

32 percent were initially misdiagnosed

47 percent were not involved in decision-making regarding treatment

39 percent were never, or sometimes provided psychological support

69 percent needed psychological support

34 percent didn't have access to psychological support

24 percent didn't have access to allied health professionals

26 percent reported loss of income due to absence from work

36 percent reported travel costs for availing treatment as a financial burden

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

Funding Source

The survey was funded by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Amgen, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), Johnson & Johnson, and Baxter.Source: Medindia