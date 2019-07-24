One in Three Cancer Patients Don’t Get Psychological Support

, is based on data obtained from a patient
survey conducted by All.Can International. This is the first international
survey to assess patient perspectives on efficiencies in cancer care.
Dr. Matti Aapro,
who is a Member of the Board of Directors at the Genolier Cancer Center,
Genolier, Switzerland and Member of the All.Can International Steering
Committee said: "Psychological support is now recognized as an essential
component of quality multidisciplinary cancer care and should be
available to all cancer patients. Unfortunately, this often does not happen in
practice - this is an important gap that needs to be filled."
Facts about Cancer & Cancer Patient Care
- 17 million new cancer cases are diagnosed annually
worldwide
- 9.6 million people die annually from cancer
worldwide
- Faster cancer diagnosis improves patient survival
and reduces treatment costs
- Shared decision-making improves patient outcomes
- Cancer patients with depression have a 39 percent
higher risk of death and higher healthcare expenditure
- As per WHO, 20 percent of health expenditure is
wasted on inefficient treatment and care
- As per the International Psycho-Oncology Society
(IPOS), significant gaps exist is access to psycho-oncology services in
Europe
- As per IPOS, 40-60 percent of cancer patients and their families
experience psychological stress in Europe, but only a minority
receive psychological support
- Economic burden from lost productivity due to
cancer is €52 billion annually in the European Union
Survey Design
- The questionnaire was developed by All.Can
International and Quality Health, a survey provider, based in
Chesterfield, Derbyshire, UK
- The questionnaire was validated by experts and
tested on patients prior to the survey
- This was primarily an online survey
- The survey was conducted between January to
November 2018
- The survey was conducted in the following ten
countries: UK, USA, Canada, France, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Poland, Spain,
and Australia
- The participants included both current and past
cancer patients and their carers
- The survey included participants of all ages with
all types of cancer
- The total number of participants was around 4,000
Survey Findings
"Mental distress is common among cancer patients and
can result in difficulty processing information, regretting decisions about
treatment choices, and fear of their cancer coming back,"
- 69 percent of respondents said they required
psychological support, during or after cancer treatment
- 34 percent of respondents who required help said
that it was not available
- 41 percent of respondents said they were not
provided any information about support groups by their cancer care team
- The respondents said that even when psychological
support was available, it was not always appropriate or helpful
said Alex
Filicevas, Head of EU Affairs at the European Cancer Patient Coalition based in
Brussels, Belgium. "However, this new
research highlights that the psychological and emotional aspects of cancer care
are sadly often forgotten in cancer care."
Key Recommendations
The following four
major recommendations were made based on the findings of the patient survey:
Ensure prompt, accurate and efficiently
delivered diagnosis
Improve support, shared decision-making and
information-sharing
- 26 percent received an initial diagnosis that was
inefficiently delivered
- 32 percent were initially misdiagnosed
Make multidisciplinary integrated care
accessible to all cancer patients
- 47 percent were not involved in decision-making
regarding treatment
- 39 percent were never, or sometimes provided
psychological support
Address financial issues associated with
cancer
- 69 percent needed psychological support
- 34 percent didn't have access to psychological
support
- 24 percent didn't have access to allied health
professionals
- 26 percent reported loss of income due to absence
from work
- 36 percent reported travel costs for availing
treatment as a financial burden
Concluding Remarks"It is so important that, as physicians, we listen to
what patients are telling us in this survey,"
said All.Can International
Member, Professor Christobel Saunders, AO, FRCS, FRACS, who is a breast cancer
surgeon and Professor of Surgery and Head of Division in the Faculty of Health
and Medical Sciences at the University of Western Australia, Perth, Australia. "Each of the areas identified represents an
opportunity to improve cancer care for patients and provide truly
patient-driven care."
The authors are
hopeful that the findings of the survey will encourage
policymakers and the cancer community as a whole to take action
so that there is a
marked improvement in patient outcomes and experiences of cancer care, as well
as a reduction in the financial burden of cancer on
patients
, their families, the health system, and the society.
Funding Source
The survey was
funded by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Amgen, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD),
Johnson & Johnson, and Baxter.
Reference :
- Patient Insights on Cancer Care: Opportunities for Improving Efficiency - (https://www.all-can.org/what-we-do/research/patient-survey/)
