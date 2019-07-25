Novel Technology may Help Amputees Touch and Feel Again

The study was led by Dept of Biomedical Engineering
University of Utah and involved several other institutions including its Department of
Neurosurgery, Department of Orthopedics, and Department of Physical Medicine
and Rehabilitation, the Cleveland Clinic's Department of Biomedical
Engineering, University of Chicago's Department of Organismal Biology and Anatomy,
and Utah neuro-technology companies Blackrock Microsystems and Ripple Neuro
LLC. Funding for the project was provided by the National Science Foundation
and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.
The
findings of the study appear in the latest edition of the journal Science Robotics
.
LUKE Arm - Named After
Star Wars Character Luke Skywalker
- The developing of the LUKE arm has
been underway since 15 years. The arm mostly made of metal motors and
components covered by a clear "silicon" hand. It works through an external
battery and is attached to a computer. It was created by DEKA Research
& Development Corp., a New Hampshire-based company founded by Dean
Kamen, inventor of Segway
- During this time, the biomedical engineering department of the University
of Utah developed the Utah Slanted Electrode Array
which allows the wearer of the prosthetic
arm to tap into the nerves of the wearer
- The Array consists of a bunch of 100
microwires placed within the nerves of the amputee's forearm and attached
to an external computer
- The array picks up electrical
impulses from the still intact nerves and transmits them to the external
computer which in turn converts them to digital signals and instructs the
arm to move
- Additionally, the
prosthetic arm is also equipped
with sensors that transmit signals to the microwire Array, replicating
the feeling of touch when a person holds an object in their hand. Thus, a person can 'feel' the consistency of the object being held
so that the right amount of pressure can be applied for example without
breaking an egg by squeezing too much.
- The manner in which the sensors
transmit the signals involves understanding how the brain deals with
information when it initially touches an object. Upon initial contact with
an external object, a burst of impulses travel rapidly to the brain and
then tapers off. This phenomenon had to be recreated which was a major
task and achievement
Professor
Gregory Clark, University of Utah biomedical engineering associate, said: "Just providing
sensation is a big deal, but the way you send that
information is also critically important, and if you make it more biologically
realistic, the
brain will understand it better and the performance of this sensation will also
be better."
Achieving
this involved complex mathematical algorithms and calculations and recording
impulses from the arms of primates to recreate a similar model of how touch and
feel is interpreted by the human brain. This model was used in the LUKE arm
Story of Keven Walgamott
Keven is one of seven study subjects, who lost part of this
left arm and hand to an electrical accident in 2002. There are about 1.6
million amputees in the US, in whom anxiety and depression
are common.
- After
wearing the robotic arm, Walgamott was able to touch and feel objects,
identify the size and consistency even while blindfolded and wearing
headphones.
- He was able to
feel up to 119 different sensations ranging from vibration to pressure.
- He could feel and
identify objects accurately and much more quickly than with any other
similar system
- He could peel a banana and even send
text messages. He could pick up an egg without breaking it by applying too
much pressure
After trying the LUKE arm, Mr. Walgamott said: "It
almost put me to tears. It was really amazing. I never thought I would be able
to feel in that hand again."
Scope of the Study and Future Plans
- The LUKE arm is a
boon to amputees who can touch and feel things like normal persons
- Since the
prostheses move by the person's thoughts, it forms a part of a closed
system loop and prevents "phantom" pain which amputees feel
even though the limb is not there
- A completely
portable version that does not need to be wired to an external computer is
being developed. All parts will be wirelessly connected making it simpler
for the wearer
- Currently, it has been developed to use on below-elbow amputations, but the system can be adapted to above the elbow amputees as
well in the future
The team hopes that by next year three test
subjects will be able to take the device home pending government approval.
In summary, the LUKE arm will be a godsend to
amputees making them independent and productive and also improves their
quality of life by reducing anxiety and depression.
Reference :
- Reach out and touch someone - (https://unews.utah.edu/star-wars-inspired-arm/)
Source: Medindia