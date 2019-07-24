Heart Attacks are Common in Humans: Here’s Why

.
The
authors feel that several other factors may also play a role in increasing heart
attack risk in humans,
and further
investigation
is needed.
Ajit
Varki, MD, Distinguished Professor Of Medicine and Cellular And Molecular Medicine
at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, and co-author of the study said: "The increased risk
(of atherosclerosis) appears to be driven by multiple factors, including
hyperactive white cells and a tendency to diabetes in the human-like mice. This
may help explain why even vegetarian humans without any other obvious
cardiovascular risk factors are still very prone to heart attacks and strokes,
while other evolutionary relatives are not."
How Loss of CMAH Gene Causes Atherosclerosis
As stated earlier, due to loss of the
CMAH gene, humans are naturally deficient in Neu5Gc sugar and are prone to
accelerated atherosclerosis.
Interestingly, red
meat, dairy products and certain fish are rich in this Neu5Gc sugar.
When humans
consume products rich in this sugar, there is an immune response to the
sugar,
which is
recognized as foreign. This immune response produces a generalized
state of inflammation in the body, which in turn increases risk of atherosclerosis and heart disease,
arthritis and certain cancers.
Other Effects of Loss of
CMAH Gene in Humans
Other
significant alterations in the human body due to evolutionary loss of CMH gene,
including increased exercise capacity and ability to run long
distances and a reduced fertility rate.
In
summary, loss of CMAH gene and other factors may explain why humans are prone
to heart attacks compared to other animals and why some persons with no known
identifiable risk factors suffer heart attacks. References :
- Human species-specific loss of CMP-N-acetylneuraminic acid hydroxylase enhances atherosclerosis via intrinsic and extrinsic mechanisms - (https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2019/07/18/1902902116)
- A Single Gene Mutation May Have Helped Humans Become Optimal Long-Distance Runners - (https://health.ucsd.edu/news/releases/Pages/2018-09-11-single-gene-mutation-may-have-helped-humans-become-optimal-long-distance-runners.aspx)
Source: Medindia