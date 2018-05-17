Novel Agent Inhibits Complement and Reduces Nerve Cell Damage Following Stroke

Scientists develop novel "complement inhibitor" therapy that reduces brain tissue inflammation and nerve cell damage following stroke with better recovery of neurological deficits.

Currently tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), a so-called 'clot buster' drug, is the only pharmacological stroke intervention available has certain limitations.

Ischemic stroke due to clot is one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity worldwide, especially in the elderly.

Aim of New Complement Inhibitor Therapy

New stroke therapy developed thatbut does not affect functioning of complement in other areas of the body. This novel therapy has been created by a team of investigators at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and successfully tested in a preclinical model. Their findings of the study appear in an article published online in the journalThe teamareas, thereby increasing the area of brain involved.