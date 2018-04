Mothers of Babies With Congenital Heart Disease At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems Later

Details of the Study

The study team analyzed data on women who delivered babies between 1989 and 2013 in Quebec, Canada, with either critical, noncritical or no heart defects.

Nearly a million women participated in the study

The women were followed up for almost 25 years after pregnancy for hospital admissions related to heart disease such as heart attack, heart failure, blood vessel disease and heart transplants

Findings of the Study

Women who gave birth to babies with critical heart defects showed a 43 percent higher risk of any cardiovascular hospitalization

Mothers of babies with non-critical heart defects had a 24 percent higher risk of any cardiovascular hospitalization

‘Women who have given birth to babies with congenital heart defects must have regular follow-ups and preventive strategies in place to reduce their future risk of heart disease.’

It is not clear how giving birth to infants with congenital heart disease increases risk of heart disease in the mothers, however the study team feel that there may be a genetic component involved.

Also, because 85 percent of babies with heart defects now survive past adolescence, and the psychosocial impact and stress on caregivers of children with heart disease may have a cumulative effect over the long term.

Potential Limitations of Study

Most women were young at the start of study, and so for many of them, the 25-year follow-up did not extend beyond menopause, which excluded the highest risk period for heart disease from the point of view of the study.

The scientists used available medical data, and did not have detailed risk factor information on the women, such as BMI, smoking history or other medical conditions.

Takeaway from Study

About Congenital Heart Disease

Types of Critical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHDs)

Coarctation of the aorta

Double-outlet right ventricle

Transposition of the great arteries

Ebstein anomaly

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome

Interrupted aortic arch

Pulmonary atresia (with intact septum)

Single ventricle

Total anomalous pulmonary venous return

Tetralogy of Fallot

Tricuspid atresia

Truncus arteriosus

