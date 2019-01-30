Long-term Unemployment Linked to Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

‘Neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) occurs in counties in the US having long-term unemployment rates and poor mental healthcare services. Improvement of economic conditions could reduce opioid use, thereby reducing the incidence of NAS.’

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS): Facts & Figures

Between 2000-2014, the rates of NAS increased from 1.2 cases per 1,000 hospital births to 8 cases per 1,000 hospital births

In 2014, on an average, one baby born every 15 minutes in the US suffered from NAS

Between 2009-2015, the rates of NAS increased from 3.2 cases to 14.5 cases per 1,000 hospital births

Between 2009-2015, the 10-year unemployment rate increased from 6.5 percent to 8.2 percent

County macroeconomic conditions affect rates of NAS, especially in rural counties

Economic development should be considered as an health intervention for reducing the incidence of NAS cases

Key Aspects of the Study

The study is based on county-level data from eight states: (1) Florida, (2) Kentucky, (3) Massachusetts, (4) Michigan, (5) North Carolina, (6) New York, (7) Tennessee, and (8) Washington

The research team analyzed data from 6.3 million births between 2009-2015 in 580 counties of the above eight states

Key Findings of the Study

Counties with persistently higher unemployment rates were associated with increased prevalence of NAS, especially in rural remote counties

Prevalence of NAS in counties with the highest unemployment rates was 20.1 cases per 1,000 hospital births

Prevalence of NAS in counties with the lowest unemployment rates was 7.8 cases per 1,000 hospital births

In rural remote counties, a higher proportion of manufacturing jobs was associated with increased rates of NAS

The degree of shortage of mental healthcare providers in various counties is presented below:

Metropolitan counties: 78 percent shortage



Metro-adjacent rural counties: 86 percent shortage



Rural remote counties: 91 percent shortage

Counties with a shortage of mental healthcare providers were associated with higher rates of NAS, especially in metropolitan counties

Counties with mental healthcare provider shortages had 14 NAS cases per 1,000 hospital births, compared to 1.6 NAS cases per 1,000 hospital births in other counties

Prevalence of NAS cases had no correlation with physical healthcare providers

Expert Comments

