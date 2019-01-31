Is It Safe to Perform MRI in Tattooed Persons?

Highlights
:
- Persons with
tattoos can safely undergo MRI scanning and the associated risk is very
small finds a recent prospective study in the UK
- Magnetic
resonance imaging (MRI) scans are routinely performed to investigate
patients including tattooed persons but the safety factor of MRI scanning
in tattooed persons has not been established
- Current
recommendations advise weighing the risk-benefit balance before doing an MRI scan in tattooed persons
for diagnosing a specific disease
Tattooed persons can undergo magnetic
resonance imaging (MRI) scan, as it is found to be safe,
according to a recent study at the Wellcome Centre for Human Neuroimaging,
which is part of Queen Square Institute of Neurology at University College in
London.
The study was undertaken by Nikolaus Weiskopf, currently
Director at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in
Leipzig (MPI CBS), and his former colleague Martina Callaghan in London.
‘In tattooed persons, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan can be performed without a doubt, as it is safe and the risk of side effects is very low.’
Weiskopf said, "Based on our
investigations, we can now state, on the basis of meaningful numbers, that if a
tattooed individual is scanned under the conditions tested in the study, the
risk of side effects is very small."
Establishing
Safety of MRI Scanning in Tattooed Persons
- The study
enrolled 330 participants and examined a total of 932 tattoos before and
after MRI scanning
- The size,
location of tattoos and colors used in the tattoos were recorded.
Exclusion criteria included tattoos bigger than 20 cms and if more than five
percent of the body was covered in tattoos
- Most of the ink used
for tattooing was black ink but colored tattoos were also noted
- Most participants
were from Europe but there
were participants also from America, Asia and Australia
- The MRI scanners
employed for the project had a static magnetic field strength of three
Tesla, which is similar to that used in many centers nowadays
- Under the study
conditions, most of the participants
reported no adverse effects. There was one case of reported tingling
sensation on the tattoo site but the symptom disappeared in 24 hours without
any treatment
The findings of the study suggest that MRI scanning
is safe and carries very little risk
in tattooed persons. Also, the
study authors note that the study
design and findings will be useful for future research as well as in clinical
settings.
Why Does MRI
Carry Potential Risk in Tattooed Persons?
The MRI scanner uses strong magnets and generates a strong
magnetic field to produce detailed images of various tissues in the body to
determine the presence of disease. Because of the strong magnetic field, MRI
should not be performed in persons with metallic implants (which may be
magnetic) such as a heart
pacemaker
.
Therefore, if the tattoos contain iron-based pigments (which are magnetic)
it may be
potentially risky. The iron pigments in
the tattoo can interact with the magnetic field of the MRI scanner and produce
a pulling sensation on the tattooed skin and cause pain and discomfort.
However, a more serious side effect due to the pigments is
if they are conductive in nature. If the resonating frequency of the scanner
matches the resonance lengths of conductive structures in the tattoos, the
tattoo will absorb much of the high-frequency energy which will
normally spread out equally. When this happens, the site of the tattoo heats up and burns
can occur.
Summary
The findings of the study suggest that under the conditions
used during the study, MRI scanning is safe for tattooed persons and can be
used in clinical settings as well as future research.
References :
- Safety of Tattoos in Persons Undergoing MRI - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc1811197)
Source: Medindia