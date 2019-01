Is It Safe to Perform MRI in Tattooed Persons?

‘In tattooed persons, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan can be performed without a doubt, as it is safe and the risk of side effects is very low.’

Establishing Safety of MRI Scanning in Tattooed Persons

The study enrolled 330 participants and examined a total of 932 tattoos before and after MRI scanning

The size, location of tattoos and colors used in the tattoos were recorded. Exclusion criteria included tattoos bigger than 20 cms and if more than five percent of the body was covered in tattoos

Most of the ink used for tattooing was black ink but colored tattoos were also noted

Most participants were from Europe but there were participants also from America, Asia and Australia

The MRI scanners employed for the project had a static magnetic field strength of three Tesla, which is similar to that used in many centers nowadays

Under the study conditions, most of the participants reported no adverse effects. There was one case of reported tingling sensation on the tattoo site but the symptom disappeared in 24 hours without any treatment

Why Does MRI Carry Potential Risk in Tattooed Persons?

The study was undertaken by Nikolaus Weiskopf, currently Director at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig (MPI CBS), and his former colleague Martina Callaghan in London. Weiskopf said, the findings of the study suggest that in tattooed persons MRI scanning is safe. Also, the study authors note that the study design and findings will be useful for future research as well as in clinical settings.

The MRI scanner uses strong magnets and generates a strong magnetic field to produce detailed images of various tissues in the body to determine the presence of disease. Because of the strong magnetic field, MRI should not be performed in persons with metallic implants (which may be magnetic) such as a heart pacemaker. Therefore, if the tattoos contain metallic pigments, it may be potentially risky. The iron pigments in the tattoo can interact with the magnetic field of the MRI scanner and produce a pulling sensation on the tattooed skin and cause pain and discomfort.

However, a more serious side effect due to the pigments is if they are conductive in nature. If the resonating frequency of the scanner matches the resonance lengths of conductive structures in the tattoos, the tattoo will absorb much of the high-frequency energy which will normally spread out equally. When this happens, the site of the tattoo heats up and burns can occur.