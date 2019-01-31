Is It Safe to Perform MRI in Tattooed Persons?

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Persons with tattoos can safely undergo MRI scanning and the associated risk is very small finds a recent prospective study in the UK

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans are routinely performed to investigate patients including tattooed persons but the safety factor of MRI scanning in tattooed persons has not been established

Current recommendations advise weighing the risk-benefit balance before doing an MRI scan in tattooed persons for diagnosing a specific disease Tattooed persons can undergo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, as it is found to be safe, according to a recent study at the Wellcome Centre for Human Neuroimaging, which is part of Queen Square Institute of Neurology at University College in London. Tattooed persons can undergo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, as it is found to be safe, according to a recent study at the Wellcome Centre for Human Neuroimaging, which is part of Queen Square Institute of Neurology at University College in London.

Is It Safe to Perform MRI in Tattooed Persons?



The study was undertaken by Nikolaus Weiskopf, currently Director at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig (MPI CBS), and his former colleague Martina Callaghan in London.



‘In tattooed persons, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan can be performed without a doubt, as it is safe and the risk of side effects is very low.’

Read More.. Weiskopf said, "Based on our investigations, we can now state, on the basis of meaningful numbers, that if a tattooed individual is scanned under the conditions tested in the study, the risk of side effects is very small."

Establishing Safety of MRI Scanning in Tattooed Persons The study enrolled 330 participants and examined a total of 932 tattoos before and after MRI scanning

The size, location of tattoos and colors used in the tattoos were recorded. Exclusion criteria included tattoos bigger than 20 cms and if more than five percent of the body was covered in tattoos

Most of the ink used for tattooing was black ink but colored tattoos were also noted

Most participants were from Europe but there were participants also from America, Asia and Australia

The MRI scanners employed for the project had a static magnetic field strength of three Tesla, which is similar to that used in many centers nowadays

Under the study conditions, most of the participants reported no adverse effects. There was one case of reported tingling sensation on the tattoo site but the symptom disappeared in 24 hours without any treatment The findings of the study suggest that MRI scanning is safe and carries very little risk in tattooed persons. Also, the study authors note that the study design and findings will be useful for future research as well as in clinical settings.

Why Does MRI Carry Potential Risk in Tattooed Persons? The MRI scanner uses strong magnets and generates a strong magnetic field to produce detailed images of various tissues in the body to determine the presence of disease. Because of the strong magnetic field, MRI should not be performed in persons with metallic implants (which may be magnetic) such as a



Therefore, if the tattoos contain iron-based pigments (which are magnetic) it may be potentially risky. The iron pigments in the tattoo can interact with the magnetic field of the MRI scanner and produce a pulling sensation on the tattooed skin and cause pain and discomfort.



However, a more serious side effect due to the pigments is if they are conductive in nature. If the resonating frequency of the scanner matches the resonance lengths of conductive structures in the tattoos, the tattoo will absorb much of the high-frequency energy which will normally spread out equally. When this happens, the site of the tattoo heats up and

Summary The findings of the study suggest that under the conditions used during the study, MRI scanning is safe for tattooed persons and can be used in clinical settings as well as future research.



References :

Safety of Tattoos in Persons Undergoing MRI - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc1811197)



Source: Medindia The study was undertaken by Nikolaus Weiskopf, currently Director at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences in Leipzig (MPI CBS), and his former colleague Martina Callaghan in London.Weiskopf said,The findings of the study suggest thatin tattooed persons. Also, the study authors note that the study design and findings will be useful for future research as well as in clinical settings.The MRI scanner uses strong magnets and generates a strong magnetic field to produce detailed images of various tissues in the body to determine the presence of disease. Because of the strong magnetic field, MRI should not be performed in persons with metallic implants (which may be magnetic) such as a heart pacemaker Therefore, if the tattoosit may be potentially risky. The iron pigments in the tattoo can interact with the magnetic field of the MRI scanner and produce a pulling sensation on the tattooed skin and cause pain and discomfort.However, a more serious side effect due to the pigments is if they are conductive in nature. If the resonating frequency of the scanner matches the resonance lengths of conductive structures in the tattoos, the tattoo will absorb much of the high-frequency energy which will normally spread out equally. When this happens, the site of the tattoo heats up and burns can occur.The findings of the study suggest that under the conditions used during the study, MRI scanning is safe for tattooed persons and can be used in clinical settings as well as future research.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: