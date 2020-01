Kerala Passes Landmark Government Order for Brain Death Certification

Brain Death Certification

Guidelines for Brain Stem Death Declaration

Establishing clinical brain death diagnosis prior to subjecting a person to further confirmatory tests

Clinicians should inform the prognosis to the family of the patient who would be subjected to brain stem death tests, including apnoea

Assessing brain stem reflexes using a series of tests, with an interval of six hours, by a panel of four doctors (one impannelled by the Appropriate Authority)

Apnoea test to be the last of tests and to be performed only if other tests confirm the absence of brain stem reflexes

Apnoea to be performed twice, with a minimum of 6-hour interval, for certainty and to avoid errors

Neurophysiological or imaging study to be performed when in doubt about the brain stem death diagnosis to establish the absence of blood flow and electrical activity

If brain stem death criteria is met after two sets of examinations, the committee must declare patient dead, note date and time

Time of death is to be when arterial pCO2 reaches target value during the second apnoea

Family should be given brain stem death confirmation report signed by all four doctors

Cardiorespiratory support and all treatment should be discontinued once brain steam death is declared

Conclusion