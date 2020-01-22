Kerala Passes Landmark Government Order for Brain Death Certification

‘GO passed by the Kerala government defines the next step after a brain death declaration is made. The GO lays out guidelines for brain stem death declaration to ensure standard clinical procedures are followed during the declaration.’

Furthermore, it is also presumed that owing to the public's mistrust in the healthcare system, the relatives fear that the patient has been declared brain dead for the purpose of organ donation. It, therefore, becomes essential to de-link brain death from organ donation and frame a uniform policy in the country, which requires the inclusion of "brain death" in the deﬁnition of death in The Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.