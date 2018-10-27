Organs of a Brain-dead Donor Gives New Lease of Life to Six Persons

Organs of a young male donor who had been declared brain dead have been retrieved by a private hospital and were donated to six persons on Friday.

The donor, who was injured in a road accident during Durga Puja, was declared brain dead on Thursday at Apollo Gleneagles. The operation was then conducted at the hospital, and his heart, liver and one kidney were transplanted into three recipients.



Read More.. The other kidney was sent to state-run SSKM Hospital through a green corridor facilitated by Kolkata Police. The corneas were sent to Disha Eye Hospital.



This is also the maiden Heart retrieval in the city. The donor and recipients were all from Bengal. The recipients were registered with NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation).



"The transplanted heart gave a second lease of life to a patient with refractory heart failure, while the liver was transplanted into a patient suffering from the end-stage liver disease. The kidneys saved the lives of two patients with advanced kidney failure, one at Apollo Gleneagles and another at SSKM Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.



Expressing gratitude, a relative of one of the recipient said: "I am very thankful to the family of the donor. This will encourage everyone to come forward."



