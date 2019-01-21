Is Your Cold Preventing Strategy Actually Helping Your Kid?

More than half the parents follow "folklore" based cold preventing strategies to protect their kids such as giving vitamin supplements or asking them not to go outside, which are unsupported by science

Common cold is perhaps the most common illness experienced by school children; on an average school going kids suffer at least three to six episodes per year with some lasting up to two weeks

It is important for parents to know which cold prevention strategies actually work and are effective based on scientific evidence and those which may actually not be making any difference

Many parents believe and continue to use cold prevention measures in their kids such as asking them to stay indoors, avoid going out with wet hair or giving them over the counter vitamin supplements that are based on 'folklore advice', which are not backed by scientific evidence. These were the findings of the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at the University of Michigan.