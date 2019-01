Many parents believe and continue to use cold prevention measures in their kids such as asking them to stay indoors, avoid going out with wet hair or giving them over the counter vitamin supplements that are based on 'folklore advice', which are not backed by scientific evidence. These were the findings of the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health at the University of Michigan.

Is Your Cold Preventing Strategy Actually Helping Your Kid?

Unscientific Cold Prevention Strategies - What National Poll Says

About 51 percent parents administer over the counter vitamins and other supplements despite no scientific evidence that they are effective

despite no scientific evidence that they are effective Over 70 percent parents follow folklore based advice such as telling their children to stay indoors or avoid going outdoors when their hair is wet

‘Parents must understand which cold prevention strategies are based on scientific facts and those which are not. While some measures are effective in protecting their children, others may not actually make any difference.’

Read More..

About 99 percent of parents teach their children good personal hygienic measures such as:

such as: Encouraging them to wash their hands often



Avoid putting their fingers into the nose or mouth



Telling them not to share their utensils and other stuff with others

About 87 percent parents encouraged their kids to stay away from persons who are sick

Nearly 64 percent of parents reported they discouraged sick friends or relatives from hugging or kissing their kids

About 60 percent parents reported they would decide to skip a play date if other children who came were not well

Nearly a third of parents said they avoided going to the playground in the cold season

Nearly 84 percent parents said they sanitized the areas and surfaces used by their kids by washing or cleaning regularly

How Does Common Cold Spread?

Summary

Preventing colds in children: Following the evidence? - (https://mottpoll.org/reports/preventing-colds-children-following-evidence)

The findings of the poll suggest thatto protect their children from catching a cold.Gary Freed, M.D., M.P.H., co-director of the poll and a pediatrician at Mott, said:The team feels that these folklore methods were probably passed down from one generation to the next over a long time even before it was proved that germs cause Common cold and similar illnesses.The good news is that despite following certain non-evidence based methods to prevent cold, nearly all parents follow scientifically proven measures to protect their little ones from cold and illness. The key findings included the following:Freed says,Common cold is caused by viruses and spreads by close contact with a sick person, and inhalation of droplets suspended in the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or by touching droplets and infected secretions on surfaces such as tables, door handles, toys and faucets.All parents hope to keep their kids healthy and free from illness, especially common cold. While doing so it is important to know and follow those cold preventing measures that are actually backed by evidence and science rather than folklore measures that may not be really beneficial.Source: Medindia