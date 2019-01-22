Women who are taller and weighed less at age of 20 years are more likely to reach 90 years compared to women who are shorter and weighed more at 20 years. On the other hand, body size (height and weight) does not influence longevity in men.

Body Size Can Influence Longevity in Women

Trends in Lifespan of Men and Women

‘In general, taller women who gained less weight since the age of 20 years were more likely to live up to 90 years compared to shorter women who gained more weight since the age of 20 years.’

Analyzing Gender Differences in Lifespan - Study Design

To determine gender differences, the team analyzed data from the Netherlands Cohort Study (NLCS), comprising 120,000 men and women aged between 55 and 69 years when it began in 1986.

The team specifically hoped to determine if there were any sex differences in longevity of men and women and if physical activity, height and weight played any role in the lifespan

About 7807 volunteers (3646 men and 4161 women aged between 68 and 70) gave details of their current weight, height, weight and physical activity when they were 20 years

Activities included gardening, walking, dog walking, cycling, DIY (home improvements), and recreational sports. The activities were grouped based on time spent into less than 30 minutes, 30-60 minutes and 90 minutes or more

Starting from 1986, the participants were regularly followed up until they reached 90 years or died, whichever was earlier

The study team duly adjusted for other influencing factors such as smoking, daily calorie intake, educational qualifications and alcohol intake

Key Findings of the Study

About 433 men (16.7%) and 944 women (34.4%) lived to 90 years

Women who were alive at 90 years were on average taller and weighed less at the start of the study and had not gained much weight since the age of 20 years compared to women who were shorter and weighed more at the start of the study

Women who were 175 cm (5 feet 9 inches) or more in height were 31% more likely to live to 90 years compared to women who measured 160 cm (5 feet 3 inches) or less

Similar associations between body size and longevity were not noticed in men

In terms of physical activity, men who did 90 minutes or more were 39 percent more likely to reach 90 years compared to men who did less than 30 minutes of physical exercise per day

In men, a 30-minute increment in exercise duration increased the chances of reaching 90 years by five percent

However in women, those who engaged in 30-60 minutes of exercise a day were 21 percent more likely to attain 90 years compared to women who did 30 minutes or less; however, the optimal duration in women associated with the best chance of reaching 90 years was 60 minutes of exercise per day

Strengths and Limitations of the Study

The study is an observational study and cannot establish cause effect relationship. Also, the weight and physical activity details were not measured by the team but reported by the participants which can be a drawback

On the plus side, the study was a large one consisting of several men and women similar in age and background and the current study is one of the few studies that have explored gender differences in longevity related to physical activity and body size

Although body size did not influence men's lifespan, differences were noted in this group due to other factors such as lifestyle, illness and smoking history

Summary

