medindia
Hydroxychloroquine Reduces Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Risk in Arthritis
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Hydroxychloroquine Reduces Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Risk in Arthritis

Written by Vijayaganesh Kasinathan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 21, 2018 at 6:49 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Hydroxychloroquine, a widely used disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) prescribed to reduce the pain and swelling in rheumatoid arthritis
  • Patients with newly diagnosed rheumatoid arthritis were studied for the long-term effects of hydroxychloroquine
  • Incident of chronic kidney disease was found to be low in patients who took hydroxychloroquine when compared with hydroxychloroquine non-users.
Hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to prevent or treat certain types of malaria was found to be beneficial in treating rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, porphyria, and Q fever. It is also used for treating post-Lyme arthritis. Hydroxychloroquine regulates the activity of body's immune system and helps in reducing the pain, swelling, and joint stiffness in rheumatoid arthritis.

Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

Hydroxychloroquine, is one of the widely used drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis. However, the documentation of long-term effects of hydroxychloroquine was lacking in meeting these criteria; a study was conducted by Prof. Der-Cherng Tarng and his team. The study was an observational cohort study involving nearly 2619 patients with the newly diagnosed rheumatoid arthritis condition. These patients were enrolled in Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2013. The team investigated the association of hydroxychloroquine use with incident chronic kidney using a method called multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression.
Hydroxychloroquine Reduces Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Risk in Arthritis

The total 2619 patients who were newly diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis were divided into two categories such as hydroxychloroquine users and hydroxychloroquine non-users. The group involving 1212 patients were given hydroxychloroquine, while the other group of 1407 patients was not given hydroxychloroquine. The incident of chronic kidney disease was reported by the patients who belonged to both the groups. However, the team used the method of multivariable adjustment for investigating the association of hydroxychloroquine use with incident CKD in both the groups.

Prof. Der-Cherng Tarng and his team concluded their large-scale study with the findings that the risk of the incident CKD was lower in the group of hydroxychloroquine users when the results were compared with hydroxychloroquine non-users.

What are the Common Side Effects of Hydroxychloroquine?

  • Vision disturbances
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite
  • Indigestion
  • Stomach pain
  • Muscle weakness
  • Headache
  • Skin rashes or acne
  • Ringing sensation in the ears
  • Hair loss
  • Mouth blisters
  • Worsening of existing psoriasis and porphyria

What is rheumatoid arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease associated with the symptoms of pain, swelling, and stiffness of the joints which usually affects the wrists, hands, and feet. The effects on the joints will be symmetrical which means both the joints are affected simultaneously. Rheumatoid arthritis is also called as a systemic disease as it may affect other body systems such as respiratory or cardiovascular symptoms.

Women are considered to be three times more vulnerable in acquiring the disease than men. Men are affected later if life, while women are affected between the age of 30 and 60.

How do you treat rheumatoid arthritis?

  • physiotherapy
  • Occupational therapy
  • Surgery to correct joint symptoms
  • drugs
    • Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (e.g., Ibuprofen, Ketoprofen, Naproxen)
    • Corticosteroids (e.g., Prednisolone, methylprednisolone)
    • Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (e.g., Hydroxychloroquine, methotrexate, sulfasalazine)
    • JAK inhibitors (e.g., Tofacitinib)

References:
  1. Hydroxychloroquine Use and Risk of CKD in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis - (http://cjasn.asnjournals.org/content/early/2018/04/15/CJN.11781017.abstract)
  2. What are the possible risks and side-effects of hydroxychloroquine? - (https://www.arthritisresearchuk.org/arthritis-information/drugs/hydroxychloroquine/possible-side-effects.aspx)
  3. What is Rheumatoid Arthritis? - (https://www.arthritis.org/about-arthritis/types/rheumatoid-arthritis/what-is-rheumatoid-arthritis.php)
  4. Rheumatoid arthritis- overview - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/rheumatoid-arthritis/)

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxychloroquine

This medication is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus erythematous. ...

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic renal failure or chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function. The change is irreversible and is due to loss of nephrons of the kidney.

Yoga a Boon for Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Yoga a Boon for Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis

Yoga improves functionality and changes in the rheumatoid factor levels, suggesting improvement in patients of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) of both sexes and hand-grip function only in men.

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis

Glomerulonephritis is used to describe several kidney disease that damage the glomeruli. Glomerulonephritis has to be managed with dietary changes.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Knee Replacement

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.

Oligoarthritis

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Chronic Renal Failure Glomerulonephritis Osteoarthritis Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Knee Replacement 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...