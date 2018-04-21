Hydroxychloroquine Reduces Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Risk in Arthritis

‘Long-term effects of hydroxychloroquine were studied in 2619 patients with rheumatoid arthritis, and hydroxychloroquine found to be associated with a significantly lower risk of incident chronic kidney disease. ’

