Hydroxychloroquine Reduces Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Risk in Arthritis

Highlights:
- Hydroxychloroquine, a widely used disease modifying
anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) prescribed to reduce the pain and swelling in
rheumatoid arthritis
- Patients with newly diagnosed rheumatoid arthritis were studied
for the long-term effects of hydroxychloroquine
- Incident of chronic kidney disease was found to be low in
patients who took hydroxychloroquine when compared
with hydroxychloroquine non-users.
Hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to prevent
or treat certain types of malaria was found to be
beneficial in treating rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus
erythematosus, porphyria, and Q fever. It is also used for treating post-Lyme
arthritis. Hydroxychloroquine regulates the activity of body's immune system
and helps in reducing the pain, swelling, and joint stiffness in rheumatoid
arthritis.
Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease in
Rheumatoid Arthritis PatientsHydroxychloroquine
, is one of the widely used drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
However, the documentation of long-term effects of hydroxychloroquine was
lacking in meeting these criteria; a study was
conducted by Prof. Der-Cherng Tarng and his team. The study was an
observational cohort study involving nearly 2619 patients with the newly
diagnosed rheumatoid arthritis condition. These patients were enrolled in
Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database between January 1, 2000
and December 31, 2013. The team investigated the association of
hydroxychloroquine use with incident chronic kidney
using a method called multivariable Cox
proportional hazard regression.
The total 2619 patients who were newly
diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis were divided into two categories such as
hydroxychloroquine users and hydroxychloroquine non-users.
The group involving 1212 patients were given hydroxychloroquine, while the other group of 1407 patients was not given
hydroxychloroquine. The incident of chronic kidney disease was reported by the
patients who belonged to both the groups. However, the team used the method of
multivariable adjustment for investigating the association of
hydroxychloroquine use with incident CKD in both the groups.
‘Long-term effects of hydroxychloroquine were studied in 2619 patients with rheumatoid arthritis, and hydroxychloroquine found to be associated with a significantly lower risk of incident chronic kidney disease.
’
Prof. Der-Cherng Tarng and his team
concluded their large-scale study with the findings that the risk of the
incident CKD was lower in the group of hydroxychloroquine users when the
results were compared with hydroxychloroquine non-users.
What are the Common Side Effects of Hydroxychloroquine?
- Vision disturbances
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Indigestion
- Stomach pain
- Muscle weakness
- Headache
- Skin rashes or acne
- Ringing sensation in the ears
- Hair loss
- Mouth blisters
- Worsening of existing psoriasis and porphyria
What is rheumatoid arthritis? Rheumatoid arthritis
is an autoimmune
disease associated with the symptoms of pain, swelling, and stiffness of the
joints which usually affects the wrists, hands, and feet. The effects on the
joints will be symmetrical which means both the joints are affected
simultaneously. Rheumatoid arthritis is also called as a systemic disease as it
may affect other body systems such as respiratory or cardiovascular symptoms.
Women are considered to be three times more
vulnerable in acquiring the disease than men. Men are affected later if
life, while women are affected between the age of 30 and 60.
How do you treat rheumatoid arthritis?
References:
- physiotherapy
- Occupational therapy
- Surgery to correct joint symptoms
- drugs
- Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (e.g., Ibuprofen, Ketoprofen,
Naproxen)
- Corticosteroids (e.g., Prednisolone, methylprednisolone)
- Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs
(e.g., Hydroxychloroquine, methotrexate, sulfasalazine)
-
JAK inhibitors (e.g., Tofacitinib)
