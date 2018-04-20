Dopamine Plays a Role in Allowing Organisms to Avoid Negative Events

The neurotransmitter dopamine plays a vital role in causing behavior related to the avoidance of specific threats.

Lower amount of dopamine in the brain may result in avoidance - behavior related to pain and fear.

Endocannabinoids used to stimulate dopamine production may help treat diseases like depression and PTSD, both associated with low levels of dopamine.

For the first time, a new study has found a direct causal link between the neurotransmitter dopamine and avoidance behaviour, which includes behavior in response to pain or fear. The study conducted by a research team from the University of Maryland School of Medicine is published in the journal