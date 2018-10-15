How to Reduce Postpartum Depression After Delivery?

Pain associated with childbirth may increase the risk of postpartum depression in the woman without clearly specifying whether it was pain during labor or after delivery

Poorly controlled pain following delivery of the baby is associated with a significant increase in the risk of postpartum depression

Better pain management measures following delivery are necessary to reduce the risk of postpartum depression

Better management of pain following delivery can reduce the risk of postpartum depression and associated complications in the woman, according to a study at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston. The findings of the study were presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2018 annual meeting