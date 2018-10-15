medindia
How to Reduce Postpartum Depression After Delivery?
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

How to Reduce Postpartum Depression After Delivery?

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 15, 2018 at 5:36 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Pain associated with childbirth may increase the risk of postpartum depression in the woman without clearly specifying whether it was pain during labor or after delivery
  • Poorly controlled pain following delivery of the baby is associated with a significant increase in the risk of postpartum depression
  • Better pain management measures following delivery are necessary to reduce the risk of postpartum depression
Better management of pain following delivery can reduce the risk of postpartum depression and associated complications in the woman, according to a study at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston. The findings of the study were presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2018 annual meeting
How to Reduce Postpartum Depression After Delivery?

"For many years, we have been concerned about how to manage labor pain, but recovery pain after labor and delivery is often overlooked," said Jie Zhou, M.D., M.B.A., lead author of the study and assistant professor of anesthesia at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston. "Our research suggests that we need to focus more on helping new mothers manage pain after the baby is born."

Effect of Post Delivery Pain in Causing Postpartum Depression

The study team analyzed pain scores from the start of labor to hospital discharge at Brigham and Women's Hospital in about 4,327 first-time mothers delivering a single child either by normal vaginal delivery or by cesarean delivery (C-section) between June 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2017

Pain scores of the mothers one week after delivery were compared to the Edinburgh postnatal depression scale (EPDS).It was found that:
  • Postpartum depression in women was significantly associated with bigger pain scores following delivery
  • Women with postpartum blues showed more pain-related complaints after childbirth and often needed additional pain medication to control pain
  • Women with postpartum depression were more likely to have delivered by C-section.
  • Reports of inadequate pain relief following delivery was higher in women with postpartum depression
The findings of the study suggest that better pain management in women following delivery may help to reduce the risk of postpartum depression or blues.

Dr Zhou explained, "While ibuprofen and similar pain medications are considered adequate for pain control after childbirth, clearly some women need additional help managing pain. We need to do a better job identifying who is at risk for postpartum pain and ensure they have adequate postpartum care."

About Postpartum Depression or Blues

Some women suffer from a depressed mood or postpartum blues after childbirth. Symptoms of postpartum depression are feeling very sad or low, anxiety, crying episodes, extremely low energy levels, irritability and altered sleeping and eating patterns.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) it can affect about 1 in 9 women. Postpartum depression may result in lower rates of breastfeeding and poor bonding with the baby.

Several factors have been found to be associated with postpartum depression. Studies have demonstrated a higher incidence among women who were overweight or obese, perineal tear (area around the vagina) during delivery, who suffered from a torn perineum (the area adjacent to the vaginal opening), women whose babies had low birth weight and had lower Apgar scores (a scoring system used to assess the health status of newborns one minute and five minutes after birth) and women with a history of depression, anxiety or chronic pain.

References :
  1. Postpartum depression - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3918890/)
  2. Postpartum depression and birth experiences - (https://sophia.stkate.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1581&context=msw_papers)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Role of Neuroendocrine System in Postpartum Depression Found

Role of Neuroendocrine System in Postpartum Depression Found

Inability to suppress the stress-induced activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis may cause postpartum depression.

Postpartum Depression is Less Likely to Occur in Women Delivering Babies in Winter

Postpartum Depression is Less Likely to Occur in Women Delivering Babies in Winter

The postpartum depression risk might be greater in women who had delivered in the winter season when compared to summer or fall

Postpartum Depression Likely In Women With Low Anti-Anxiety Hormone

Postpartum Depression Likely In Women With Low Anti-Anxiety Hormone

Women already diagnosed with mood disorders are at an increased risk for developing postpartum depression.

Role of Church, Religion, Spirituality in Treating Postpartum Depression

Role of Church, Religion, Spirituality in Treating Postpartum Depression

Church, religion and spirituality really matter when it comes to treating mothers of color with postpartum depression symptoms.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Depression

Depression

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette Syndrome

Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called tics.

More News on:

Adolescence Depression Depression Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Holistic Management for Depression Tourette Syndrome Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes Tired All The Time 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola, Natural Cancer Killer

Graviola''s health benefits range from curing headaches to fighting cancer. Read on to know more ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Test Your Knowledge on Gene Therapy

Gene therapy is a specialized procedure where genetic material is introduced into the cells of a ...

 Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive