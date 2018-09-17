Household Cleaning Products May Make Toddlers Overweight

‘Using detergents or eco-friendly cleaning products is less likely to make babies and toddlers overweight.’

Possible Study Limitations

"Antibacterial cleaning products have the," write the authors. "Our study provides novel information regarding the impact of these products on infant gut microbial composition and outcomes of overweight in the same population."Kozyrskyj adds thatDr. Kozyrskyj agrees that further studies are needed to classify cleaning products by their actual composition, which was not done in the current study.In conclusion, epidemiologists Dr. Noel Mueller and Moira Differding, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health write in a related commentary that the current study can pave the way for future studies on the use of household disinfectants as one of the risk factors of childhood obesity through alterations in gut microbial flora.Source-Medindia