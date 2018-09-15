Genes Control Your Heart’s Response to Exercise

The response of your heart to exercise, particularly, an increase in heart rate and blood pressure, depends on your genes - and may actually signify heart or blood vessel problems later in life

Two genetic mutations present in the receptors of skeletal muscles can lead to increased blood pressure levels during exercise, especially in men

More research needs to be done to find out specific mechanisms of action of the genetic variants

Whether your heart beats faster or how your blood pressure responds while exercising all depends on your genes. The way a person's heart reacts to exercise can also foretell any heart or blood vessel problems in the future, according to new research conducted by the University of Guelph (Canada) and published in