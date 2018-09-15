Genes Control Your Heart’s Response to Exercise

Highlights
:
- The response of your heart to exercise, particularly, an increase
in heart rate and blood pressure, depends on your genes - and may actually
signify heart or blood vessel problems later in life
- Two genetic mutations
present in the receptors of skeletal muscles can
lead to increased blood pressure levels during exercise,
especially in men
- More research needs to be done to find out specific
mechanisms of action of the genetic variants
Whether your
heart beats faster or how your blood
pressure responds while exercising
all depends on your genes. The way a person's heart reacts to exercise can also
foretell any heart or blood vessel problems in the future, according to new
research conducted by the University of Guelph (Canada) and published in The Journal of Physiology
.
Exercise usually causes an increase in heart rate and blood
pressure
,
a common phenomenon, but the magnitude varies for
different people. Earlier studies have shown that people whoencounter abnormal increase in
blood pressure levels during
exercise will experience high blood pressure
in the future.
‘Genetic mutations in receptor molecules of skeletal muscle cells influence the way the person’s heart rate and blood pressure respond to exercise.’
Thus, understanding why people react differently to exercise is
essential
to identify risk factors and conduct early monitoring or treatment for those individuals at risk.
Study
The research
measured the heart rate and blood
pressure
of 200 healthy young men and women before and during a handgrip exercise and analyzed their DNA
for genetic risk factors.
The results
showed that the difference in responses might be caused by the genetic
variations in receptors found in skeletal muscles. Receptors are protein
molecules present on cell surfaces that bind to a drug or a hormone and
initiate a change within the cell.
Scientists identified two
common genetic mutations in skeletal muscle receptors that were responsible for higher blood pressure during exercise when
compared to
people who did not have them. The difference was more pronounced in men.
The limitations of the study included a small sample size and the
use of only one specific type of exercise. However, the effect of these genetic
variants in the skeletal muscle receptors was significant.
Further work
will be needed to look at other types of exercise and to replicate this
finding.
Philip J.
Millar, the corresponding author of the study, commented on the findings of the
results 'This research suggests the presence of these receptors can contribute
to larger blood pressure responses during exercise - a risk factor for future
problems with the heart or blood vessels. It is important to examine why we saw this difference mainly in men, and to understand the
specific mechanisms behind how these genetic variants influence their heart
rate and blood pressure responses to exercise.'
Reference:
- "TRPV1 and BDKRB2 receptor polymorphisms can influence the exercise pressor reflex", Journal of Physiology (2018). physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com ... doi/10.1113/JP276526
Source-Medindia