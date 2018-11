Genes play a major role in the heritability of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) accounting for nearly 70-80 percent of all diagnosed cases. Till the current study, the associated genes were not identified. Global collaboration with researchers from the Danish iPSYCH project, the Broad Institute at Harvard and MIT, Massachusetts General Hospital, SUNY Upstate Medical University, and the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium have been able to identify 12 independent loci on the genome where mutations can lead to ADHD. The study has been published in

Genetic Risk Factors for ADHD Identified

The researchers engaged in a genome-wide association metanalysis of 20,183 individuals with ADHD compared to a control group of 35,000 normal individuals. The comparative study led to theAssociate Professor Ditte Demontis from Aarhus University reported that the large dataset of both the ADHD group and control group helped them to single out the genomic locations in people with ADHD as against normal individuals. These genomic locations are predictors of an individual's risk of developing ADHD . The affected genes are mainly expressed in the brain.ADHD biology was so far not very well understood, and this study paves the way for more research as to how genes and environment can play a role in an individual developing ADHD. Such research will also enable better treatment and support options for people with ADHD.Source: Medindia