Genetic Risk Factors for ADHD Identified

Genes play a major role in the heritability of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) accounting for nearly 70-80 percent of all diagnosed cases. Till the current study, the associated genes were not identified. Global collaboration with researchers from the Danish iPSYCH project, the Broad Institute at Harvard and MIT, Massachusetts General Hospital, SUNY Upstate Medical University, and the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium have been able to identify 12 independent loci on the genome where mutations can lead to ADHD. The study has been published in