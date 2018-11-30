Genetic Risk Factors for ADHD Identified

Highlights:
Genes play a major role in the heritability of attention
deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) accounting for nearly 70-80 percent of
all diagnosed cases. Till the current study, the associated genes were not
identified. Global collaboration with researchers from the Danish iPSYCH
project, the Broad Institute at Harvard and MIT, Massachusetts General
Hospital, SUNY Upstate Medical University, and the Psychiatric Genomics
Consortium have been able to identify 12 independent loci on the genome where
mutations can lead to ADHD. The study has been published in Nature Genetics.
Discovery of the First
Genome-wide significant risk loci for ADHD
The researchers engaged in a genome-wide association
metanalysis of 20,183 individuals with ADHD compared to a control group of 35,000
normal individuals. The comparative study led to the identifications of 12 independent loci where people with a genetic
risk were susceptible to inheriting ADHD.
Associate Professor Ditte Demontis from Aarhus University
reported that the large dataset of both the ADHD group and control group helped
them to single out the genomic locations in people with ADHD as against normal
individuals. These genomic locations are
predictors of an individual's risk of developing ADHD
. The affected
genes are mainly expressed in the brain.
ADHD biology was so far not very well understood, and this
study paves the way for more research as to how genes and environment can play
a role in an individual developing ADHD. Such research will also enable better
treatment and support options for people with ADHD.
Source: Medindia