One Step Closer to Developing Replacement Therapy for Type-1 Diabetes

‘The molecular mechanism of the mechanosignaling pathway has been discovered. This is responsible for the differentiation of pancreatic progenitor cells into either endocrine or duct cells. Modulation of this pathway could preferentially produce endocrine cells that secrete insulin and can lead to the development of replacement therapy for type-1 diabetes.’

The study was led by Prof. Dr. Henrik Semb, Director of the Institute of Translational Stem Cell Research, Helmoltz Zentrum München, Neuherberg, Germany. He is also a Professor of Human Stem Cell Biology and the Executive Director of the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Stem Cell Biology (DanStem) at the University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark.Current research focuses on replacement therapies to generate insulin-producing pancreatic β-cells from human pluripotent stem cells . So far, strategies to engineer specialized cells from pluripotent stem cells have been largely based on empirical approaches.The new study has found the signaling mechanism responsible for determining whether the progenitor cells of the pancreas will differentiate into insulin-secreting β-cells or duct cells. In this regard, Semb said:, like stem cells , can undergo self-renewal and differentiation into mature cell types. However, their capacity of self-renewal is not as robust as that of stem cells. During organ formation, the progenitor cells are difficult to study due to their dynamic behavior.To overcome this difficulty, the researchers spotted these human stem cell-derived progenitor cells onto glass slides, micropatterned with various matrix proteins. This enabled the study of the interactions between the progenitor cells with the different matrix proteins, without any interference from the neighboring cells, thus simulating the real-life scenario of how the progenitor cells interact with their surroundings.said Semb.The pancreas is made up of two types of cells - endocrine and epithelial. The endocrine cells are present in the islets of Langherans. These include the insulin-secreting β-cells and the glucagon-secreting α-cells. On the other hand, the epithelial cells line the walls of the ducts, which carry the pancreatic fluids, containing the hormones and digestive enzymes, into the gut.In the present study, it was shown thatled the progenitor cells to differentiate into endocrine cells, due to reduced mechanical forces within the cells. On the contrary,led the progenitor cells to differentiate into duct cells due to increased mechanical forces. This is the basis of the mechanosignaling mechanism discovered by Semb and his group.The molecular pathway involved in mechanosignaling was deciphered by the lead authors Anant Mamidi and Christy Prawiro. They showed that the extracellular matrix proteins exploit an integrin receptor present on the cell surface to send a signal into the cell.This results in changes in the mechanical forces within the cell, which are transmitted by the actin proteins making up the cytoskeleton. These forces are sensed by an intracellular protein called the 'which switches "on" or "off" specific genes.This molecular signaling cascade is responsible for the differentiation of the progenitor cells into either endocrine or duct cells. This mechanosignaling pathway has been validatedto establish its physiological relevance during the development of the pancreas.The study findings will enable the replacement of many existing empirically-derived substances whose mechanism of action in progenitor cell differentiation is unknown, with well-defined molecular inhibitors that can specifically target the components of the newly discovered mechanosignaling pathway.The new approach will enable the cost-effective and more robust production of insulin-producing pancreatic β-cells from human pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of diabetes Semb said.Source: Medindia