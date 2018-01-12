One Step Closer to Developing Replacement Therapy for Type-1 Diabetes

The molecular mechanism of the mechanosignaling pathway has been discovered

This is responsible for the differentiation of progenitor cells into either endocrine or duct cells in the developing pancreas

Modulation of this pathway by targeting it with novel drug molecules can preferentially lead to the production of endocrine cells that secrete insulin

This could be a cheap and robust method for producing insulin-secreting β-cells, which could be used for replacement therapy in type-1 diabetes

New research has found which signals are involved in determining the fate of immature cells in the pancreas. The study has shown that these immature pancreatic cells are highly mobile and their differentiation into distinct cell type depends on the immediate environment surrounding them.