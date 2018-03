First-line Treatment of Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma Approved

‘An antibody-drug conjugate known as Adcetris has been approved for previously untreated stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy.’

ECHELON-1 Phase 3 clinical trial

A group of 664 patients received A+AVD (Adcetris plus chemotherapy of adriamycin (doxorubicin), vinblastine and dacarbazine)

The second group of 670 patients received the standard-of-care / chemotherapy-only regimen (AVD plus bleomycin, also known as ABVD)

The disease to progress

Death to occur

New therapy to be initiated in patients with incomplete response

Results

Those treated with A+ AVD were 23 percent less likely to experience disease progression, death or begin new therapy compared to those receiving ABVD

There were 82 percent of patients in the A+AVD who did not experience disease progression, death or begin new therapy compared to 77 percent in the ABVD group

Adverse events like low levels of white blood cells (neutropenia) and nerve damage causing numbness or weakness in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy) occurred more commonly in the A+AVD group than in the ABVD group.

Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL)

FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy - (https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm601935.htm) Brentuximab vedotin - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brentuximab_vedotin)

Brentuximab, also known as cAC10 primarily targets the cell-membrane protein CD30 present on lymphoma cells. MMAE is highly toxic and hence stably linked to brentuximab so that the drug is not easily released from the antibody in physiological conditions lest it imparts its toxicity to healthy cells. This binding also ensures that the dosage of the drug is maintained till it enters the target cells.CD30 is predominantly present only on diseased cells and rarely on normal tissues.The conjugate is then internalized by endocytosis and forms a vesicle which fuses with lysosomes.Before this trial, Adcetris was approved by the FDA to treat cHL after relapse, cHL after stem cell transplant when a patient is at high risk of relapse or progression, and for systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) and primary cutaneous ALCL after failure of other treatments.A total of 1334 patients who had not been previously treated for Hodgkin's lymphoma enrolled in the trial. They were assigned to 2 groups and received an average of six 28-day cycles of treatment.which takes into account the time taken forare listed among theof Adcetris along with anemia, nausea, fatigue, diarrhea and fever.Due to the risk of neutropenia, patients taking Adcetris plus chemotherapy are recommended to take a growth factor, G-CSF as a preventive treatment to make the bone marrow produce more white blood cells.of Adcertis includeAdcetris has athat highlights theknown as progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy or PML."Today's approval represents an improvement in the initial treatment regimens of advanced Hodgkin lymphoma that were introduced into clinical practice more than 40 years ago," said Richard Pazdur, M.D., director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Hematology and Oncology Products in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "This approval demonstrates our commitment to approving advancements in treatment that give prescribers and patients' different options for care.", a cancer that begins in the lymph system, which is part of the immune system. Lymphoma can begin almost anywhere in the body and can spread to nearby lymph nodes. The other main type of lymphoma is the non-Hodgkin lymphoma.. If early intervention is given, patients with Hodgkin lymphoma can usually experience long-term remission.As of 2018, the number of new cases of cHL in the United States is about 8,500, and the number of deaths from this cancer is about 1,050.Source: Medindia