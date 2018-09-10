Erectile Dysfunction Genetic Risk Factor Identified for the First Time

The first cohort was the Genetic Epidemiology Research on Adult Health and Aging (GERA) cohort, which included 36,648 men. This cohort is a part of the Kaiser Permanente Research Bank, which includes bio-specimens from over 320,000 individuals.

The second cohort was the UK Biobank, which included 222,358 men. This second cohort was used to verify the responses of the GERA cohort to a structured questionnaire that was aimed at assessing the condition of these individuals.

Study Findings

‘The first genetic risk factor for erectile dysfunction (ED) has been identified and mapped on the human genome. The ED locus is located adjacent to the SIM1 gene. Targeting the SIM1 gene could result in new strategies for treatment and prevention of ED.’

Conclusion

Notes

Genome: The complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism.

The complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism. Cohort: A group of people with a shared characteristic.

A group of people with a shared characteristic. Enhancer: A short region of DNA to which proteins bind to increase the transcription of a particular gene.

A short region of DNA to which proteins bind to increase the transcription of a particular gene. Promoter: A region of DNA that initiates transcription of a particular gene.

Dr. Eric Jorgenson, PhD, a Research Scientist at Kaiser Permanente Northern California's Division of Research and the lead author of the study said: "He added, "Identifying the first genetic risk factor for ED is an exciting discovery because it opens the door for investigations into new, genetic-based therapies."The scientists performed a genome-wide association study in two large and diverse cohorts in order to find a genetic risk factor that could be responsible for ED.The study found that variations in the SIM1 gene locus accounted for 26 percent increased risk of ED. Importantly, this risk excluded other causes of ED. The findings were confirmed by the UK Biobank cohort.Dr. Stephen Van Den Eeden, PhD, a Research Scientist at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California's Division of Research and the senior author of the study, said: "This significant advance in our understanding of ED is made possible by the unique ability of the Kaiser Permanente Research Bank to link detailed questionnaires, electronic health records, and genetic data on such a large population."The study confirmed that thewhether the disorder was established based on prescribing history, clinical diagnosis or patient self-reporting.Thewas established based on the function of the SIM1 gene, which is a component of a signaling pathway that plays a major role in the regulation of body weight and sexual function.which in turn alters the function of the enhancer, sometimes referred to as the master gene regulator.The study suggests that since the ED risk locus shows an enhancer activity and interacts with the SIM1 promoter, it is very likely that it causes the differential expression of the SIM1 gene, turning it "on" or "off" as and when required, just like a light switch.The study highlights the fact that. This is particularly important, since almost half of all men suffering from ED don't respond to currently available medications.Dr. Hunter Wessells, MD, Chair of Urology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, a co-author and one of the principal investigators of the study, said: "This study points to a new research direction for ED that could help us identify other key genetic variants that trigger the disease and lead to investigations to better understand the precise mechanisms by which they operate." He added: "Hopefully, this will translate into better treatments and, importantly, prevention approaches for the men and their partners who often suffer silently with this condition."Source: Medindia