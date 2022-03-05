Highlights: Rocks from space that crushed Earth last century contained five basic components of DNA

These five components are nucleobases, which create the genetic code of all life on Earth

With this discovery, scientists think that origin of life on Earth came from outer space

Analyzing a group of meteorites show that five basic components of DNA could have had an origin outside the Earth, strengthening the theory that the origin of life on Earth came from outer space. This discovery is according to a new study published in Nature Communications (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Identifying the wide diversity of extraterrestrial purine and pyrimidine nucleobases in carbonaceous meteorites



Go to source) .

Did Meteorites Bring the Building Blocks of Life To Earth? Exactly how Exactly how life on Earth originated is the focus of ongoing research across many disciplines. During the formation of Earth, many common elements and compounds would not have been present.

Advertisement

‘The presence of DNA nucleobases in meteorites could add evidence to the role of outer space in the emergence of early life on Earth.’

Read More..

Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?