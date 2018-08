Blood Pressure Increases Proportionally With Body Mass Index in Chinese

‘With the current study conducted in China, quoting that blood pressure increases correspondingly with body mass index, Chinese men and women are at risk of a high blood pressure crisis especially as more numbers are expected to put on weight over the next decade.’

The findings are published in the journalThe researchers observedin the study that comprised of 1.7 million individuals who are not taking antihypertensive medications.The researchers recorded the blood pressure of the participants starting from September 2014 through June 2017 as part of a larger project - the PEACE project that captures a total of 22,000 subgroups of people based on their age (35-80), gender, race/ethnicity, geographical location, occupation, and other relevant characteristics, like, whether or not they are on antihypertensive medication The population had an. According to current American Heart Association guidelines, this number qualifies as stage I hypertension."The enormous size of the dataset -- the result of an unprecedented effort in China -- allows us to characterize this relationship between BMI and blood pressure across tens of thousands of subgroups, which simply would not be possible in a smaller study," explained George Linderman, first author and doctoral candidate at Yale.In the coming years, more number of Chinese people are expected to become obese due to various lifestyle factors involved - theor tripling in number, andor doubling in number.Meanwhile,, according to an earlier Yale-CORE China paper for the Lancet based on data gathered in the same Million Persons Project cohort."If trends in overweight and obesity continue in China, the implication of our study is that hypertension, already a major risk factor, is likely to become even more important," said Harlan Krumholz, M.D., the Harold H. Hines, Jr. Professor of Cardiology, director of CORE, and senior author on the study. "This paper is ringing the bell that the time is now to focus on these risk factors."The researchers suggest that the Chinese healthcare system address these risk factors by. China could probably take control of its high blood pressure crisis by prescribing antihypertensives earlier and more frequently, according to a recent study by Yale-CORE China that compared the widespread and successful use of antihypertensives in the United States for managing blood pressure to their infrequent use in China.