Bariatric Surgery Reverses Hypogonadism in Obese Men

Highlights
:
- Hypogonadism
condition (due to decreased testosterone) is reversed within one month in
obese men who undergo sleeve gastrectomy, an obesity surgery
- Levels of
testosterone and sex drive also increased in the subjects after the
surgery
- Rapid and significant loss of fat
mass right after the surgery prevents the conversion of testosterone into
estrogen reversing hypogonadism.
New study conducted in Italy shows that weight reduction
that occurs following a bariatric surgery known as sleeve gastrectomy, in which
the size of the stomach is reduced, can rapidly reverse obesity-related
hypogonadism and restore testosterone production and sex drive in obese men.
The study was conducted by Professor Marco Rossato and
colleagues at the University of Padova, Italy and presented at this year's
European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Vienna, Austria (23-26) May.
Connection
between Obesity and HypogonadismHypogonadism is a condition in which the
production of testosterone is reduced, whereas estrogen levels are elevated.
The condition which affects obese men happens because the
excess fat present in them interferes with the metabolism of the sex steroid;
there is increased aromatization (conversion) of testosterone-like hormones
known as androgens into estrogens within the adipose tissue.
‘Testosterone levels and sex drive are rapidly restored in obese men who undergo sleeve gastrectomy, a bariatric surgery where the stomach is reduced to about 25% of its original size. Obesity-related hypogonadism caused due to low levels of testosterone is consequently reversed.’
Hence, it follows that cutting down on weight should correct
the hormonal imbalance, and cause a reversal of hypogonadism.
Earlier studies conducted to evaluate the effects of weight
loss on male hypogonadism measures testosterone levels after a delayed period
after the reduction of body fat. Hence, it was not known how soon the hormones begin to return
to normal in human subjects.
Study
The goal of the current
study was thus to investigate the levels of sex steroids immediately after
rapid weight loss in a group of obese men who underwent bariatric surgery
, so as to determine how quickly the hormonal levels changed.
Twenty-nine obese men with an average age of 40.5 years and an average
body mass index (BMI) of 43.4kg/m2
(considered
morbidly obese which is defined as >40kg/m2
) were chosen to be in
the test group. The control group comprised of nineteen healthy age-matched,
non-obese males.
A blood test was taken
to assess the following parameters before and one month after undergoing a
sleeve gastrectomy -
Total plasma
testosterone
-the major
androgenic hormone responsible for the development of male reproductive tissues
such as testes and prostate, and secondary sexual characteristics Dihydrotestosterone
(DHT)
- the principal prostatic androgen sex steroid generated by reduction
of testosterone
Estradiol (E2)
- One
of the 2 major biologically active estrogens that are involved in the
regulation of menstrual female reproductive cycles and development
of secondary sexual characteristics
Luteinising hormone (LH)
- hormone essential for reproduction
Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)
-
hormone essential for reproduction
Sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG)
-
protein that binds tightly to estrogens, DHT, and testosterone and carries them
throughout the blood
Prostatic-specific antigen (PSA)
-
protein produced by normal and cancerous cells; its levels are elevated in men
with prostate cancer
Leptin
- hormone predominantly
made by adipose cells; it helps to regulate energy balance by inhibiting hunger
Other
parameters measured before the surgery -
- Among the obese subjects 51.6% had
hypogonadism
- Men with metabolic syndrome had
lower plasma testosterone levels than those without metabolic syndrome
- BMI and waist circumference were
more in subjects with lesser total testosterone and plasma LH levels, and
vice versa
- Obese males had lower plasma
testosterone than healthy subjects (10.8 vs. 15.7 nmol/L)
- The subjects also
had higher estradiol levels, lower LH and FSH
than healthy subjects
- There were no differences in the DHT
and PSA levels between the two groups.
Results of the study
- Obese subjects showed a significant
weight reduction, averaging 17.2 kg
- Proportion
of obese subjects with hypogonadism fell to 11.6% compared to 51.6% before
the surgery
- Average
testosterone levels increased by 85%, and was higher compared to the
healthy control group (18.9 vs. 15.7 nmol/L)
- Estradiol levels fell by 35%
- PSA levels rose by 70% which was
attributed either due to the rapid increase in testosterone stimulating
the prostate or due to the rapid reduction in plasma volume after weight
loss; the researchers are planning to study further on this
Significance of the study
The study clearly
demonstrates that the elevated
hypogonadism in obese males is rapidly reversed within one month, after
significant weight loss following bariatric surgery.
Testosterone levels also increase significantly while estradiol levels fall.
The reason behind this is the rapid and significant loss of fat mass and hence
the decrease in aromatization of androgens to estrogens that typically occur in
adipose tissue.
The authors say that
the low PSA levels observed in obese men could underestimate the true levels of
PSA that would be seen if these men were normal weight. They say: "If you
consider that obese males, as with all people with obesity
, have higher prevalence of some type of
cancer, including prostate cancer for men, this information could be of
importance, since it could lead to doctors potentially missing cases of severe
prostate disease in obese men."
Hypogonadism
Hypogonadism
occurs when the body's sex glands or gonads (testes in the males and the
ovaries in the females) produce little or no hormones.
The
cause can be
Primary
-when the ovaries and testes themselves do not function properly
due to genetic and developmental disorders, autoimmune disorders, infections,
radiation, surgery or trauma
Secondary or Central
- when the hypothalamus
and pituitary in the brain that control the gonads do not function properly;
the causes include bleeding in the pituitary area, genetic problems,
infections, nutritional deficiencies, an excess of iron, certain medications,
rapid weight loss, tumors, radiation, surgery or trauma
Treatment is in the form of hormone-based medicines;
estrogen and progesterone for girls and women, and testosterone for boys and
men.Many forms of hypogonadism are treatable, and the condition has a
good outlook.
Reference:
- Hypogonadism - (https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/001195.htm)
Source: Medindia
