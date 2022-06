Adaptive Clothing: Curating Fashion For Those With Special Needs

How does Fashion Affects Individuals with Special Needs?

Five Different Ways Fashion is Approaching Adaptive Clothing

Using magnets to connect the ends of the zip, makes clothing easier to do up one-handed. These enable individuals who can't use buttons to better dress themselves.

Specially designed pants and blouses to provide comfort in a seated position in a wheelchair.

Shirts that allow for easy access to medical devices such as ports.

Tagless clothing is tolerable for those who are allergic to tactile sensation

Compression clothing for people with hypermobile joints or swelling (edema)

Special clothing for prostheses use has reinforced areas, the extra room around the joint, and zipper access to the prosthesis

Easy touch closures on shoes

Open-back blouses.

Looking Ahead in Adaptive Clothing

