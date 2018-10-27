3D ‘Organ on a Chip’: How can It Help Develop New Therapies?

3D 'Organ on a Chip' is a new technology that provides a three-dimensional environment for cell culture, similar to that present in the body

Cells and tissues can be continuously monitored in real-time using this robust technology

3D 'Organ on a Chip' can be used for drug testing and for developing new treatments for various diseases

is a new type of device, which could revolutionize the way we study cells in culture, new research suggests. This device will allow continuous monitoring of cells in real-time. It could help develop new therapies for various types of diseases. Moreover, it is likely to substantially reduce the number of animals used in biomedical research, which is a 'plus point' of this technology.