medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

H1N1 Outbreak Kills 9 People in Morocco

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 4, 2019 at 3:07 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

An outbreak of swine flu kills nearly nine people in Morocco. Morocco's Minister of Health Anas Doukkali stated that the H1N1 flu had claimed the lives of four more people.
H1N1 Outbreak Kills 9 People in Morocco
H1N1 Outbreak Kills 9 People in Morocco

Doukkali mentioned that the spread of the H1N1 virus was 'normal' compared with previous years. He also added that the health officials are closely monitoring the epidemiological situation in the country.

The symptoms of swine flu includes,
  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Body pain
  • Extreme tiredness

People with these symptoms are advised to stay at home, get treated, and cover their nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing.

Doukkali urged elderly people, pregnant women, children under five years and patients suffering from various chronic diseases to be more cautious and get vaccinated against the flu.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Swine Flu, H1N1 Virus Vaccine Found Effective in Disease Prevention

Pandemic influenza vaccines produced for swine flu, and influenza virus were effective in preventing the disease and reducing hospitalizations.

Swine Flu

Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.

Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs

How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and get the best tips and info on flu prevention.

Watch Out For Swine Flu

With the winter winds blowing in, there's always a risk of catching cold. Let the symptoms not confuse you, it may be swine flu. Grab the basics of swine flu....

What's New on Medindia

Healthy Salads

Top 4 Benefits of Honey For Hair Growth

Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive