H1N1 Outbreak Kills 9 People in Morocco

Doukkali mentioned that the spread of the H1N1 virus was 'normal' compared with previous years
. He also added that the health officials are closely monitoring the epidemiological situation in the country.
The symptoms of swine flu
includes,
- Fever
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Headache
- Body pain
- Extreme tiredness
People with these symptoms are advised to stay at home, get treated, and cover their nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing.
Doukkali urged elderly people, pregnant women, children under five years and patients suffering from various chronic diseases to be more cautious and get vaccinated against the flu
.
Source: Medindia