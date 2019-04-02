An outbreak of swine flu kills nearly nine people in Morocco. Morocco's Minister of Health Anas Doukkali stated that the H1N1 flu had claimed the lives of four more people.

H1N1 Outbreak Kills 9 People in Morocco

‘Swine flu outbreak in Morocco: H1N1 virus kills nearly nine people in Morocco. The health authorities are closely monitoring the epidemiological situation in the country and taking certain preventive measures to tackle the spread of swine flu.’

Fever

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Body pain

Extreme tiredness

Doukkali mentioned that the health officials are closely monitoring the epidemiological situation in the country. People with these symptoms are advised to stay at home, get treated, and cover their nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing. Doukkali urged elderly people, pregnant women, children under five years and patients suffering from various chronic diseases to be more cautious.